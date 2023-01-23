Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals the best close-range TTK weapons in Season 1 Reloaded

One of the most crucial combat mechanics in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is the Time-to-Kill (TTK), which is largely influenced by the weapon's internal traits, primarily its rate of fire, bullet velocity, damage per shot, and effective range.

At close range, a weapon's TTK is extremely fast, ranging in milliseconds, and can eliminate opponents in the blink of an eye.

As the first season comes to a close on February 15th, 2023, Call of Duty expert and YouTuber WhosImmortal, in his latest video, discusses the possibility of an upcoming nerf to the Fennec 45 SMG, which has dominated the Season 1 meta and reveals his top alternative choices for the close-range TTK weapons in Warzone 2.

WhosImmortal discusses the best close-range TTK weapons to use in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

The Season 1 Reloaded mid-season update brought tons of new content and weapon adjustments to Warzone 2, most notably introducing the brand new Chimera assault rifle and nerfs to shotguns. While these were all welcome changes, the close-range meta continues to be dominated by the Fennec 45 SMG, which boasts the highest rate of fire and, subsequently, a very fast TTK.

As Season 2 fast approaches, WhosImmortal has laid out his top picks for a solid alternative to the Fennec 45 in the close-range weapon category, providing their best attachments that focus on player movement speed and efficient TTK at close ranges:

Lachmann Sub (Submachine Gun)

The Lachmann Sub SMG in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Part of the Lachmann Meer Weapon Platform, this gun is a rebrand of the classic, fan-favorite MP5 submachine gun. The weapon's popularity comes from its minimal recoil, high rate of fire, great hipfire accuracy, and mobility, which allows players to play a lot more aggressively without losing much accuracy.

The build provided by WhosImmortal focuses more on making the Lachmann Sub a "run and gun" build, where players have maximum movement speed with this weapon and minimal delay with sprint-to-fire.

Recommended Attachments:

Barrel: Lachmann Pulsar

Lachmann Pulsar Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle)

The Kastov-74u assault rifle in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

While categorized as an SMG in earlier COD titles, the Kastov-74u in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is classified as an assault rifle, making it the third assault rifle in the Kastovia Weapon Platform along with the Kastov 762 and 545.

However, the Kastov-74u still performs much like a submachine gun, providing better player movement speed and accuracy but lacking the effective damage range, making it primarily a close-range or sniper support option.

Recommended Attachments:

Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Chimera (Assault Rifle)

The Chimera assault rifle in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Introduced with the Season 1 Reloaded update, Chimera is the latest addition to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's ever-growing collection of tactical firearms.

Part of the Bruen Ops Weapon Platform, Chimera is based on the real-world Honey Badger PDW. Possessing an integrated suppressor, this gun is a compact but lethal assault rifle, ideal for close-range engagements.

WhosImmortal's Chimera build not only focuses on the weapon's mobility but also on the damage range and consistency at around 40 to 45 meters range, making it the head-to-head competitor to the Fennec 45.

Recommended Attachments:

Barrel: 6.5" EXF Vorpal

6.5" EXF Vorpal Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's Season 1 Reloaded are now accessible oe PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

