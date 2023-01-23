Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals top-tier LMG that kills faster than RPK in Season 1 Reloaded

The current Warzone 2 meta is largely dominated by long-range weapons. The latest title in the battle royale genre from Activision features the biggest map to be fielded in any Call of Duty in the form of Al Mazrah. Its vast dimensions, along with plenty of open areas between various points of interest, have given rise to a healthy, long-range meta.

Due to the lack of one-shot head-shot potential among sniper rifles in Warzone 2, the current long-range meta is mainly dominated by light machine guns (LMGs). Among the various LMGs available in the title, RPK has been chosen as the meta-choice of this category due to its relatively easy-to-handle recoil and impressive damage output.

However, players might be surprised to learn that a particular LMG kills even faster than the RPK in Season 1 Reloaded. Warzone 2 expert, WhosImmortal, has the perfect build for the firearm.

WhosImmortal's RAAP H loadout kills faster than RPK in Warzone 2 Season 1

WhosImmortal is a well-known content creator who regularly uploads videos about loadouts, updates, leaks, tips, and tricks related to the game on his YouTube channel.

In one of his recent videos, the expert analyst suggests two light machine guns as replacements for the RPK, which has a high chance of getting nerfed in the upcoming Season 2 update. His analysis of the suggested weapons revealed that the RAAP H light machine gun has a faster time-to-kill (TTK) than even the RPK in the current patch.

Though the RAAP H does sport a higher recoil than the RPK, WhosImmortal believes that after the Season 2 update, there is a high chance that this gun might be a meta-choice among a high percentage of veteran players who can control the recoil of the weapon.

The RAAP H LMG in Warzone 2 is modeled after the real-life Heckler & Koch HK21 and sports the second-fastest TTK in its category. Featuring a fire rate of 800 rounds per minute and a bullet velocity of 769m/s, the gun sports a TTK of 534ms compared to the TTK of RPK, which stands at 605ms.

Due to the gun's high recoil, three of the five attachments chosen for the gun are geared towards improving the recoil stats, while the other two slots belong to an optic and a magazine attachment.

Loadout for RAAP H in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

According to WhosImmortal, the best attachments to kit the RAAP H in the Season 1 Reloaded patch are as follows:

Muzzle - Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 100 Rounds Mag

100 Rounds Mag Rear Grip - Lachmann TCG-10

Tuning for Warzone 2 Kastovia DX90 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Kastovia DX90 (Kastov 762 Level 2) suppressor significantly reduces the weapon's recoil. It is one of the rare few suppressor-type muzzle attachments to improve the recoil control of the gun that it is attached to. It also provides sound suppression of gunfire, increased recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity.

Tuning for Warzone 2 Lachmann TCG-10 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann TCG-10 (Lachmann-762 Level 11) rear grip improves the recoil control of the gun even further, while the FTAC Ripper 56 (Lachmann-762 Level 6) under barrel boosts recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability, and hip fire accuracy.

Tuning for Warzone 2 Aim OP-V4 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Aim OP-V4 is a high-precision reflex sight perfect for engaging enemies at both mid and long ranges. This attachment can be unlocked by reaching level 5 on the BAS-P SMG.

Tuning for Warzone 2 FTAC Ripper 56 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The default magazine of the LMG has a bullet count of 75 rounds, which depletes fairly quickly due to the gun's high fire rate. Reloading an LMG during an active gunfight is a nightmare due to its high reload time. Hence, the 100 Round Mag (RAPP H Level 7) is necessary while engaging multiple enemies.

This is the recommended loadout for RAAP H, as suggested by WhosImmortal. the gun has a high chance of reaching the meta tier among LMGs in the upcoming season, and as such, players can give it a try.

