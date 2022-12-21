Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, released by Activision, arrived with an overhauled multiplayer campaign and incorporated a fresh set of movement and combat mechanics changes. The game features a crisp storyline with the return of multiple fan-favorite characters and stunning visual details.

Modern Warfare 2 contains a long list of weapons players can equip and use in different multiplayer modes to match their playstyle. Kastov 74u is one of the strongest Assault Rifles in the game.

Players usually look out for newly buffed weapons after each update, like the recent Season 1 Reloaded patch. While the update introduced balance changes to most weapons, the meta was undoubtedly shifted. Utilizing only popular weapons creates a gap that overshadows other guns in the same class.

Read on to find the best weapon build for the Kastov 74u in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Kastov 74u best build

A total of ten weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, as both titles share a common platform that enables cross-progression. While the arsenal expanded with the introduction of the first seasonal update and a brand new Battle Pass, some of the original weapons still hold the upper hand when taking active gunfights.

The Assault Rifle weapon class is renowned in the Call of Duty saga for being a staple choice. While the Kastov 74u has a recognizable design element, it's the first iteration of the gun in Modern Warfare 2.

Kastov 74u weapon build

The Kastov 74u belongs to the Assault Rifle class and hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons that allows players to progress through levels and unlock various attachments.

It can function closer to a sub-machine gun when properly equipped with certain attachments while inflicting heavy damage over longer ranges.

With the correct choice of attachments, players can capitalize on its strengths and rip through multiplayer lobbies.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The FTAC Castle Comp provides a large increase in vertical and horizontal recoil control at the cost of some Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability.

Meanwhile, the BR209 barrel offsets the cons of the muzzle and increases the ADS speed and movement speed. The FSS OLE-V laser further boosts the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 is an excellent underbarrel choice that increases aiming stability without any shortcomings. The True-Tac rear grip enhances ADS and sprint-to-fire speed with the weapon in hand.

This weapon build for the Kastov 74u is focused on increasing mobility and ADS speed without hurting its damage output. Players can choose a different laser as it remains subject to personal preference.

That's all for the best Kastov 74u build in Modern Warfare 2 after the mid-season patch. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides as we closely follow all the stories around Activision.

