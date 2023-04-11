Contraband Workbench - The new addition in Warzone 2 Season 3's DMZ Mode explained

Season 3 of Warzone 2 will bring a number of adjustments to the DMZ mode. Along with this, the update will add numerous new features to the game, making it more appealing to players. The DMZ is a popular mode, and the developers intend to make significant adjustments and additions to it, including a new barter system, backpack mechanics, a fresh plate carrier system, and the introduction of a new feature called the Contraband Workbench.

The latest feature will undoubtedly make the mode more intriguing because it will allow players to entirely vary their tactics and approach to the mode, as well as the weaponry employed. Everything a player needs to know about the new feature addition is included in the following article.

What is Contraband Workbench in DMZ mode of Warzone 2 Season 3

DMZ focuses entirely on the dangerous environment in which you must battle enemy AIs as well as opposing players. The whole journey is about acquiring loot, fulfilling missions and contracts, defeating bosses, unlocking new weapon blueprints, and successfully exfiltrating from the region without dying.

Westie @MrProWestie



🛠️ Workbench for Contraband

🍽️ New Plate Carriers

New Backpacks

New REDACTED Faction Missions

🤝 Barter “Recipes” to build items

🤿 Rebreather item

🗝️ Skeleton Key to open ALL doors

🪖 Active Duty Operator slots

New Exfil options



+ MORE! DMZ Season 3 New Features🛠️ Workbench for Contraband🍽️ New Plate CarriersNew BackpacksNew REDACTED Faction Missions🤝 Barter “Recipes” to build items🤿 Rebreather item🗝️ Skeleton Key to open ALL doors🪖 Active Duty Operator slotsNew Exfil options+ MORE! DMZ Season 3 New Features 👇🛠️ Workbench for Contraband🍽️ New Plate Carriers🎒 New Backpacks💀 New REDACTED Faction Missions🤝 Barter “Recipes” to build items🤿 Rebreather item🗝️ Skeleton Key to open ALL doors🪖 Active Duty Operator slots🚁 New Exfil options+ MORE! https://t.co/tCptindIYv

The enormous arsenal of weaponry is available in Warzone 2's DMZ mode, and these weapons are classified as contraband weapons. You must utilize these weapons to battle your way across the environment and protect yourself from foes since you will lose all the items you have gathered upon death.

Weapons can be discovered lying around with no attachments, and even if you do find attachments, they may not be suitable for that specific weapon, such as with the Vaznev-9k, where a high-magnification sight is not practical and an RPK with a 30-round magazine will not have much of an impact on the adversaries. This is where the new feature shines.

With the Workbench feature, you will be able to mount unlocked attachments for any weapon platform onto the contraband weapon for a small fee. The Workbenches' main goal is to provide a streamlined manner of attachment-swapping service in exchange for an expense.

It will assist players in improving their weapons based on the situation they are in, such as when you are in a stealth position and require a suppressor or thermal optics to see through smoke or more easily eliminate enemies with their heat signature.

The best way to utilize it is to spend it in attachments that you are more confident in, as it gets tough to have five attachments merely by looting around and also of your choosing. Furthermore, if you obtained a contraband weapon from a fellow Operator, the attachments added by that Operator may not fit you. Using Workbench, you may install attachments that will increase your confidence in gunfights.

Players should keep in mind that Contraband Workbenches in Warzone 2's DMZ mode can be found near the Buy Stations.

Warzone 2 Season 3 will go live on April 12, 2023, on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes