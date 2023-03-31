Modern Warfare 2 pro Aydan's VEL 46 loadout replaces Vaznev-9K as the meta for Ranked Play

When it comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode, the go-to choice for most players is the Vaznev-9K SMG. However, Call of Duty pro Aydan's VEL 46 loadout might just be the replacement that has the potential to shake up the current meta.

In a recent video, Aydan discussed his VEL 46 loadout that was specifically built from the ground up for Ranked Play.

VEL 46 is an SMG in Modern Warfare 2 and is extremely similar to the iconic MP7. It perfectly fits the expression 'jack of all trades and master of none' and as a result, the weapon flies under the radar as players tend to prefer guns that excel in certain areas.

However, when used correctly, it can be quite lethal and effective in any situation where one might find themselves in the game mode.

Aydan shares the best VEL 46 loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play

Ranked Play in Modern Warfare 2 can be tedious. Since it relies heavily on one's skills for matchmaking, it demands the best of players. Hence, it is essential for players to build a loadout that they can rely on.

Due to these conditions, weapons such as the Vaznev-9K and TAQ-56 are extremely popular among players of Ranked Play.

Aydan's VEL 46 loadout is built by keeping in mind the harsh conditions of Ranked Play. As a result, the attachments the Call of Duty pro suggests ensure that players can rely on their weapons in any situation that they might find themselves in.

Keeping this in mind, Aydan recommends the following attachments for the VEL 46:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum is a compensator that helps reduce recoil. It lowers both horizontal and vertical recoil, allowing for a smoother shooting experience.

Bruen Pendulum (Image via Activision)

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 improves the aiming stability and thus enables players to hit all their shots on the target without missing.

Magazine: 30 Round Mag reduces the magazine, but improves other stats of the weapon. It increases the movement speed of the player using the gun equipped, aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and allows for faster reloads.

Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip also improves the aim down sight speed along with the sprint to fire speed.

Schlager Soldier Grip (Image via Activision)

Stock: Demo RXT Stock increases the character's movement speed while crouching. Apart from that, it also increases the overall sprint speed of the character and the aim down speed.

This is all there is to know about the best VEL 46 loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play. This build acts as a great replacement for the Vaznev-9K and is optimized for aggressive plays.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's Season 2 Reloaded are available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

