Modern Warfare 2 pro shares a trick to evade hackers in Ranked Play 

Ranked Play was introduced to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2, which was initially well-received by fans. However, the mode was soon infiltrated by hackers who used third-party software to gain an unfair advantage, such as an ESP tool enabling them to see enemy players' locations through walls.

In addition, cheats such as aimbots completely ruined the competitive experience that Ranked Play was meant to provide.

Fortunately, a professional Call of Duty player, WaR Aroma, recently shared a helpful tip on his Twitter to avoid playing in lobbies with hackers. This guide will explore the process in more detail so that players can avoid these lobbies without facing any penalties.

Guide to dodge lobbies with hackers in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play

Hackers can be a significant problem in Modern Warfare 2, and unfortunately, the anti-cheat for the game is not very effective at the moment. Malicious players are often able to bypass security measures and use cheats. Even when reported, they are often not punished.

This means that encountering a hacker in a Ranked Play lobby can not only result in a potential loss but can also ruin the overall experience for players. Also, if players encounter a hacker they recognize, it is impossible to back out of the lobby, as the game will penalize them for doing so.

Hence, the trick shared by WaR Aroma can be a helpful way to avoid playing in lobbies with hackers in Ranked Play without facing any penalties. Follow the steps below to execute the trick.

1) Wait until the lobby is populated with eight players.

2) When the match countdown starts, click on the 'Channels' button in the screen's top right corner (headphone icon).

3) Select 'Lobby,' then click on the 'Settings' button at the top of the screen (cog icon).

4) Click 'Leave Party,' then select 'Yes.'

You will now be returned to the main menu lobby without being penalized. This trick is effective and can be executed within a matter of seconds.

However, it is essential to note that this trick is not a foolproof solution, and there is no guarantee that players will never encounter hackers in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play. However, by taking advantage of this strategy, players can instantly dodge hackers that the players have already encountered.

This is all there is to know about the trick to evade hackers in Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode. The mode is unique, highly competitive, and demands the best players. It is based on the CDL rules and guidelines, and players can expect a similar experience to those of the professionals in the game's esports scene.

WaR Aroma's trick to avoiding lobbies with cheaters is crucial for maintaining a consistent and competitive experience in Ranked Play. Following the simple steps outlined above, players can quickly and easily leave the lobby without penalties.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

