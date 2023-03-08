New Warzone 2 glitch allows players to form parties with up to six players

A recent glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has caught players' attention. This allows them to form a squad of six members, exceeding the normal limit of four. This glitch has caused an uproar in the game's community as it can significantly impact the outcome of a match.

Usually, in Warzone 2's Battle Royale mode, players can only form a team of four members, whereas the DMZ mode allows six (using the squad assimilation feature). However, this new glitch bypasses the game's team size limit in the Battle Royale mode, enabling a larger team size for players who can exploit it.

Everything that players need to know about the new party glitch in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 isn't a perfect game and is still rough around the edges. A Reddit user, u/SubySeg, recently posted a picture on the Warzone subreddit sharing their glitch experience. The user claims they joined the game and were shocked to find four other players in the party, which was more than the traditional limit of four for the Battle Royale modes.

While u/SubySeg was able to get into the party of up to five players, popular streamer, TheTacticalBrit on YouTube, also encountered the same bug. In their case, however, they formed a party of six.

The ability to form a squad of six players through the glitch provides a tactical advantage for players. With more players on their team, they can cover a more extensive area on the map and approach other squads more strategically, making eliminating them easier.

The glitch has caused an imbalance in gameplay, giving an unfair edge to players who exploit it. A squad of six members can easily overpower a traditional four-member team solely based on their numbers advantage. This unfair advantage can result in an unpleasant gaming experience for those receiving the glitched squad's tactics.

Possible explanation behind the party glitch in Warzone 2

Currently, the cause of the glitch allowing players to form a squad of six members remains unknown, and there is no solid evidence pointing towards a specific reason.

However, as is typical on social media platforms like Reddit, speculations, and theories have flooded threads discussing the glitch. The most popular theory among players is that the glitch may be related to the DMZ mode in Warzone 2, where players can merge two squads or more or a maximum of six players.

According to this theory, the DMZ assimilation feature, which allows players to form teams of six in the DMZ mode, may have been mistakenly enabled in the Battle Royale mode due to this backend issue.

Since both modes share the same maps, except for Building 21, the theory suggests that the glitch may have occurred due to a shared codebase. While this theory remains unconfirmed, it provides some insight into the glitch's potential cause.

This is all there is to know about the party glitch in Warzone 2. The issue has been plaguing the game for a while now. Fans are claiming that the Quads playlists are broken at the moment and will end up changing the squad sizes.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes