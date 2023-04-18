Best long-range Warzone 2 loadout for STB 556 in Season 3

The Season 3 update is shifting the meta in Warzone 2. The potential is great, and the creators are now concentrating on modifying the in-game mechanics according to the community's expectations. The addition of one-shot snipers and movement enhancements has pleased the player base, which should help improve the game's fading reputation.

The update added a number of weapon adjustments that improved the game's balance. Significant nerfs were applied to a number of the previous season's strong weapons, including the ISO Hemlock, RAAL MG, Vaznev-9K, and Lachmann Sub. Contrarily, numerous weapons, including the STB 556 received upgrades, with the latter getting the most.

P4wnyhof, a Warzone 2 specialist, created a loadout for the STB 556 that makes it useful in lengthy battles.

In Warzone 2 Season 3, STB 556 assault rifle loadout transforms it into long-range beast gun

In Season 2, the ISO Hemlock from the assault rifle class ruled the Warzone 2 battlefields. It was a flexible weapon that could be employed in close-quarters and long-range gunfights. However, a number of nerfs were added to it in the Season 3 update, allowing other guns a chance to shine.

In the current season, the STB 556 is the greatest selection from the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform, ideal for mid-long-range combat. It has superb stats of a 741 rpm firing rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, and 240 ms ADS time along with an overall damage buff.

The weapon's performance can be improved with appropriate attachments to dominate in long-range situations. P4wnyhof's loadout adjusts the weapon appropriately so that players get the most out of it.

The STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/P4wnyhof)

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm (Tuning: vertical +0.50 and horizontal -0.40)

Bruen Turaco 686mm (Tuning: vertical +0.50 and horizontal -0.40) Optic: Schlager 3.4x (Tuning: vertical -3.00 and horizontal -1.35)

Schlager 3.4x (Tuning: vertical -3.00 and horizontal -1.35) Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comp (Tuning: vertical +0.35 and horizontal +0.20)

Bruen TS-30 Comp (Tuning: vertical +0.35 and horizontal +0.20) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Tuning: vertical -0.70 and horizontal +9.00)

5.56 High Velocity (Tuning: vertical -0.70 and horizontal +9.00) Magazine: 42-Round Mag.

The Bruen Turaco 686mm is a hefty silencer that improves the STB 556's recoil, damage range, bullet velocity, and sound suppression at the expense of speed.

The Schlager 3.4x Optic, meanwhile, provides ample magnification for long-range battles.

The Bruen TS-30 Comp is a heavy comb designed to aid players in recoil management and targeting stability at the cost of a minor loss in speed.

5.56 High Velocity ammunition is ideal for the weapon, which further increases bullet velocity, aiding in long-range fights.

Finally, the 42 Round magazine expands the magazine size by 12 rounds, giving you more ammunition during battle.

P4wnyhof's loadout for STB 556 in Warzone 2 will undoubtedly aid players in long-range combat, as the attachments make the gun incredibly stable with less recoil and enhanced damage.

