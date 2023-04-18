Create

Best long-range Warzone 2 loadout for STB 556 in Season 3

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Apr 18, 2023 19:56 GMT
Best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Season 3 update is shifting the meta in Warzone 2. The potential is great, and the creators are now concentrating on modifying the in-game mechanics according to the community's expectations. The addition of one-shot snipers and movement enhancements has pleased the player base, which should help improve the game's fading reputation.

The update added a number of weapon adjustments that improved the game's balance. Significant nerfs were applied to a number of the previous season's strong weapons, including the ISO Hemlock, RAAL MG, Vaznev-9K, and Lachmann Sub. Contrarily, numerous weapons, including the STB 556 received upgrades, with the latter getting the most.

P4wnyhof, a Warzone 2 specialist, created a loadout for the STB 556 that makes it useful in lengthy battles.

In Warzone 2 Season 3, STB 556 assault rifle loadout transforms it into long-range beast gun

youtube-cover

In Season 2, the ISO Hemlock from the assault rifle class ruled the Warzone 2 battlefields. It was a flexible weapon that could be employed in close-quarters and long-range gunfights. However, a number of nerfs were added to it in the Season 3 update, allowing other guns a chance to shine.

In the current season, the STB 556 is the greatest selection from the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform, ideal for mid-long-range combat. It has superb stats of a 741 rpm firing rate, 590 m/s muzzle velocity, and 240 ms ADS time along with an overall damage buff.

The weapon's performance can be improved with appropriate attachments to dominate in long-range situations. P4wnyhof's loadout adjusts the weapon appropriately so that players get the most out of it.

The STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/P4wnyhof)
The STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/P4wnyhof)

Recommended loadout:

  • Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm (Tuning: vertical +0.50 and horizontal -0.40)
  • Optic: Schlager 3.4x (Tuning: vertical -3.00 and horizontal -1.35)
  • Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comp (Tuning: vertical +0.35 and horizontal +0.20)
  • Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Tuning: vertical -0.70 and horizontal +9.00)
  • Magazine: 42-Round Mag.

The Bruen Turaco 686mm is a hefty silencer that improves the STB 556's recoil, damage range, bullet velocity, and sound suppression at the expense of speed.

The Schlager 3.4x Optic, meanwhile, provides ample magnification for long-range battles.

The Bruen TS-30 Comp is a heavy comb designed to aid players in recoil management and targeting stability at the cost of a minor loss in speed.

5.56 High Velocity ammunition is ideal for the weapon, which further increases bullet velocity, aiding in long-range fights.

Finally, the 42 Round magazine expands the magazine size by 12 rounds, giving you more ammunition during battle.

youtube-cover

P4wnyhof's loadout for STB 556 in Warzone 2 will undoubtedly aid players in long-range combat, as the attachments make the gun incredibly stable with less recoil and enhanced damage.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...