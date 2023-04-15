Best sniper support loadout for STB 556 in Warzone 2 Season 3

Just like any other major patch of Warzone 2, Season 3 has also brought significant changes to the meta. As for the Assault Rifles (ARs), the latest update has introduced quite a few nerfs to the previous season's meta guns in this category. Among the assault rifles in Warzone 2's armory, the Season 3 patch has implemented a few nerfs on both ISO Hemlock and TAQ-56, which were an absolute meta last season.

Alongside that, the performance of M13B has also been adjusted with a series of both nerfs and buffs to certain stats.

However, there is one assault rifle that has only been on the receiving end of buffs, and the increased performance has definitely elevated it to the meta-tier. The weapon in question is the STB 556 and it can absolutely ruin the opponents’ day when used as a sniper support platform.

STB 556 is the best sniper support meta in Warzone 2 Season 3

The STB 556 of Warzone 2 is based on the real-life Steyr AUG A3 and is part of the Bruen Bullpup platform of the title's armory. It is a fast-firing weapon famous among players for its incredibly low recoil feedback, making it one of the easiest-to-use assault rifles.

The gun boasts a fire rate of 741 rounds per minute, and when combined with its high damage per bullet, the operators have an AR that has an incredibly fast TTK, comparable to that of meta SMGs of Warzone 2.

According to sym.gg, a site that directly datamines gun stats from the game itself, the STB 556 has a TTK of 568ms up to a distance of 18 meters, similar to the TTK of some meta SMGs this Season. After the initial damage drop-off, this weapon features a mid-range TTK of 648ms, which is one of the fastest in the combat range.

The gun remains viable till a range of around 50 meters, after which the operators should shift to the sniper rifle that they will be pairing with this firearm. This incredible performance from the gun makes it one of the best sniper support that players can currently use.

Although this is a really good all-rounder assault rifle even in the default configuration, its maximum potential will be achieved with a proper set of attachments. To get the best sniper support loadout in Season 3, the STB 556 must be kitted with the following:

Muzzle - Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel - FTAC FB20

FTAC FB20 Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine - 42 Round Mag

Best loadout and tuning for sniper support STB 556 in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

The Komodo Heavy is one of the best compensator-type muzzle attachments when it comes to reducing horizontal recoil. This attachment will ensure that the gun turns into an absolutely low recoil laser beam.

The FTAC BF20 is an excellent barrel attachment for this firearm as it improves open damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control of the gun. Furthermore, it also increases hip-fire accuracy, thus boosting the effectiveness of the gun in close-quarter gunfights.

The VLK LZR 7mW adds some much-needed reaction stat improvements to the gun by increasing the aim-down sight (ADS) and sprint-to-fire speed. Plus, it also boosts the aiming stability and reduces the idle gun sway while ADS-ed.

The 42-round Mag will ensure that players have an adequate number of bullets to eliminate multiple enemies before having to reload. And lastly, the Cronen Mini Pro will provide an incredibly clear view of both the down-range and the peripheries even when the operator is aiming down the sight.

This here is the best sniper support loadout for STB 556 in Warzone 2 Season 3. Players can pair it up with a one-shot bolt action sniper like the MCPR-300 to cause havoc in both their BR and DMZ lobbies.

