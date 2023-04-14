Best Warzone 2 one-shot sniper loadout to use in Season 3

The third seasonal patch of Warzone 2 is currently live on all platforms, bringing tons of revisions to the title's meta. The latest series of nerfs and buffs for the weapons have not only changed the assault rifle and SMG meta but have also introduced massive changes to the sniping meta in Season 3. While the latest patch of Warzone 2 has brought back the one-shot killing potential of bolt action snipers, it has also added the Intervention sniper rifle to the game's armory.

Currently, in Warzone 2, certain bolt action snipers like the MCPR-300, Victus XMR, and the new FJX Imperium have the potential to one-shot their enemies with a headshot if the Explosive ammunition is equipped. This article features the best one-shot sniper loadout in Season 3, along with indexing its attachments.

MCPR-300 one-shot loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 3

Among all the current sniper rifles that have the potential to one-shot enemies, the MCPR-300, with its new explosive ammunition, is without a doubt among the best.

Coming from the MRBA platform, the MCPR-300 is a bolt action sniper that comes with one of the cleanest default scopes in the game. Alongside that, when equipped with newly added explosive ammunition, this heavy sniper has the potential to one-shot any opposition at any range through a headshot.

However, one of the major drawbacks of explosive rounds is a massive drop in bullet velocity. As such, the gun needs to be equipped with attachments that boost bullet velocity for the gun to remain viable for long-range engagements.

Best one-shot loadout for MCPR-300 in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

Being a default unlock, the rifle should also be max leveled for most players, and as such, they should have all of its attachments unlocked. The best set of attachments for the one-shot MCPR-300 in Warzone 2 Season 3 are as follows:

Muzzle - Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel - 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition - .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Magazine - 5 Round Mag

The Nilsound 90 is one of the best suppressors when it comes to increasing bullet velocity. Alongside that, it comes with a slight boost to the damage range and also silences the sound of gunfire.

The 22" OMX-456 barrel improves upon the weapon's damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. Plus, it also boosts the hip-fire accuracy of the gun marginally. Combined with the Nilsound 90 suppressor, this attachment will be enough to neutralize the bullet velocity con of the explosive bullet, making the sniper ideal for long-range gunfights.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is an integral part of this build as it improves the aim down sight (ADS) and sprint-to-fire speed by a significant margin. Additionally, it also increases the aiming stability, which is needed to reduce the idle sway of the sniper rifle when the Operator is aiming down the scope.

Faster quick-scope one-shot build for MCPR-300 in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

The 5 Round Mag, despite reducing the default bullet count by two, massively improves the ADS, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed. When paired with the FSS OLE-V Laser, it will ensure that the rifle is snappy enough for skilled players to be able to quick-scope with it.

Lastly, the .300 Mag Explosive ammunition provides the needed damage boost for the one-shot head shot. Alongside that, it also comes with an added damage boost to the vehicles.

This is one of the most balanced yet lethal builds for the MCPR-300 in Warzone 2 Season 3. However, if players feel that the ADS speed is still not up to the mark, they can swap the barrel attachment for a smaller magnification scope like the Cronen Zero-P Optic to make the gun snappier.

