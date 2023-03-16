Best Warzone 2 loadout for the new Tempus Torrent in Season 2 Reloaded

The Season 2 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has plenty to offer to the playerbase. Although content-wise, the mid-season patch might not have as much for the free-to-play title as it does for Modern Warfare 2, it introduces several changes that are expected to improve the game's playability by several margins.

However, that does not mean that the Season 2 Reloaded patch has nothing new to offer to the players. The latest update of Warzone 2 introduces a brand new marksman rifle in the title's armory called the Tempus Torrent. It has been added as part of the M4 platform and is already wreaking havoc in battle royale matches and DMZ outings.

This article will highlight the pros and cons of using the Tempus Torrent and index its best loadout for Warzone 2.

Tempus Torrent- the direct rival of EBR-14 in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The Tempus Torrent Markman Rifle of Warzone 2 is based on the real-life SR-25 and, as stated above, belongs to the M4 platform of the title's gunsmith system. It is a semi-auto weapon platform that can be unlocked by getting 25 double kills from any marksman rifle or via a store bundle.

Since it was added, this gun has seen a massive increase in its pick rate due to its excellent performance and impressive TTK stats. Regarding TTK, this gun kills even faster than the EBR-14, considered the meta of the marksman rifle category.

This inspiring performance of the gun can be attributed to its high rate of fire and its impressive damage per bullet value. However, it does come with a few cons, with its noticeable recoil and sub-par damage range being some of the glaring factors immediately coming to the players' notice.

The gun's recoil pattern has a vertical kick alongside some horizontal deviations to the left. As such, players must compensate for this recoil feedback by pulling down the mouse while slowly shifting to the right to balance the slight left horizontal recoil.

Best Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

However, the cons of the weapon can be negated to quite an extent if the players equip it with a proper set of attachments. The best add-ons for an excellent Tempus Torrent loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded are as follows:

Muzzle - Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel - 24" Outreach 4

24" Outreach 4 Optics - Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine - 30 Round Mag

Tunings for the Polarfire-S (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Polarfire-S suppressor will help in increasing the damage range of the weapon. It will also bring the added benefits of increased bullet velocity, recoil smoothness, and muzzling the sound of gunfire.

Tunings for the 24" Outreach 4 barrel (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The damage range gets a further boost with the 24" Outreach 4 barrel usage. This attachment and the Polarfire-S suppressor are necessary if players want to tune their Tempus Torrent for mid-to-long-range gunfights. Plus, this barrel attachment also improves upon the firearm's hip-fire accuracy and bullet velocity.

Tuning for Edge-47 Grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Edge-47 Grip improves the aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization of the gun and helps players to easily track their enemies by reducing gun and scope sway.

Tuning for Schlager 3.4x (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The 30 Round Mag will ensure operators can quickly eliminate multiple enemies before reloading. The Schlager 3.4x scoper will provide a clear view of the downrange and the periphery while the player aims down the sight.

This is the best loadout for the Tempus Torrent Marksman rifle in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

