Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes: New map, game modes, weapon changes, and more

The Season 2 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 is now live, and it brings in substantial changes to both the Multiplayer and Spec Ops modes in the game. The latest update introduces a brand new core 6v6 multiplayer map called the Himmelmatt Expo that, according to this title's lore, is situated on the European Mountainside.

Alongside that, this patch also brings back three fan-favorite game modes to the Multiplayer playlist. Veteran fans of the series will definitely be excited about the return of One in the Chamber. However, these are not the only changes or additions being made to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2 Reloaded.

This is because it also features quite a few QOL changes and important bug fixes, all of which have been listed in the notes mentioned below.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes

GLOBAL CHANGES

EVENTS

Path of Ronin comes to an end in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

New Path of the Ronin Challenges : Forge a new path with all new challenges to unlock new camos, including Winds of Ash. Complete all ten challenges to earn another new camo for every weapon — Bowing Blossoms — as well as a golden Charm that represents your dedication to following the Path of the Ronin.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded: Rainbows and green rivers for St. Patrick's Day (Image via Activision)

Saint Patrick’s Day : You never know what you might find at the end of the rainbow… but you’ve got “one-shot” to find out if luck is on your side in Al Mazrah!

NEW RAID EPISODE

Atomgrad Episode 02 New!

Reminder: play Episode 01 first to avoid spoilers!

We find Price, Gaz, and Farah where we left them at the end of Episode 01 - and Atomgrad’s story will pick-up there…

Complete Raid Episode 02 to unlock the “Bad Boonie” Operator Skin for Captain Price, and check out the new Raid Bundle for even more of the Captain’s looks. This bundle also includes the fastest way to level up your kits for success in the Raid.

No Assignment Necessary: As part of the Season 02 Reloaded update, anyone who owns Modern Warfare II will be able to access Raid Episode 01 and Raid Episode 02. There is no Raid Assignment required for access to this tactical team-based experience that continues the story of Task Force 141.

Need a Squad?: Don’t forget to use the Party Finder feature in the Lobby if you need teammates for the Raid.

WEAPONS

New Weapons

Tempus Torrent: Marksman Rifle

This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.

Can be acquired via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle in Modern Warfare 2.

Weapon Balancing

Assault Rifles

STB 556

Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

Reduced far-range damage

Small increase to close range damage

Reduced headshot damage

Reduced upper torso damage

Increased recoil

RPK

Reduced walking speed

Reduced muzzle velocity

Sakin MG38

Reduced damage range

Marksman Rifles

Crossbow

Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges

Submachine Guns

MX9

Increased mid-damage ranges

BAS-P

Increased sprint to fire time

Increased damage ranges

PDSW 528

Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility

Vel 46

Increased close damage ranges

Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility

Lachmann Sub

Reduced movement speed

Reduced aim down sight speed

Improved recoil control

LM Nebula Barrel (Improved damage range, Improved recoil control)

Shotguns

KV Broadside

Reduced lower torso damage

12 Gauge Ammo (Reduced damage ranges, Reduced close range damage)

Dragon’s Breath Ammo(Reduced damage ranges, Reduced close range damage, Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage)

Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

Increased headshot damage on all slug-type ammo

Added minimum damage against armor

A brand new episode of Raid in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

ATTACHMENTS

Global

Flinch

Reduced recenter speed for Flinch

Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns

Ammunition

Hollow Point Rounds

Removed bullet velocity penalty

Frangible Rounds

Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player)

Removed damage range penalty

Overpressure Rounds

Removed recoil penalty

Increased flinch imparted on Modern Warfare 2 Players

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Reduced residual damage while burning

12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs

Added minimum damage against armor

Underbarrel Launchers

Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers

Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers

Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers

Stocks

Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications

Bipod Grips

Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip

CORE BP2 Bipod Grip

Fixed bug in stat reporting

Added hip recoil control

Reduced hip walking speed

Removed ADS penalty

Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles

Underbarrel Grips

Reduced ADS penalty on all under-barrel grips in Modern Warfare 2

Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips

Muzzle Attachments

Breachers

Greatly reduced ADS penalty

Added hip movement speed buff in Modern Warfare 2

Flash Hiders

Reduced ADS penalty

Optics

Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics

Removed movement penalties on holo optics

Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics

Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes in Modern Warfare 2

Comb Attachments

Fixed Handling stat UI on:

Shlager TTF3 Riser

FSS Ammo Sleeve

PD-A40 Sleeve

Wingman Comb

FSS EL-T Pouch

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where equipping some attachments to the KV Broadside shotgun would cause Modern Warfare 2 Players to not be able to Infil into DMZ

Fixed Heartbreaker Crossbow Blueprint’s reticle appearance in Killcams

Fixed an issue that prevented Crossbow bolts from penetrating water

EQUIPMENT

Frag Grenade

Damage against armor increased

Claymore

Damage against armor increased

Semtex

Damage against armor increased

AUDIO

Submix fixes that were affecting enemy footstep volume

Equalized sand footsteps to better cut through the mix similar to dirt & concrete

Fixed an issue that caused War Tracks to randomly stop playing when in active in a vehicle

Fixed an issue preventing the War Tracks of a Patrol Boat's driver from being heard while in the Patrol Boat turrets

Season 2 Reloaded will introduce a new Raid Bundle in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

UI/UX

Update Requires Restart

If the title requires a restart due to an update, it will restart automatically

New Menus

All new Modern Warfare 2 menus for Weapon and Camo Challenges

Added a Store tab for Players to see all available bundles for a specific weapon

New Party Queuing

Party queuing allows players to automatically join a friend’s party once they are finished with their active match. Just like inviting friends to a party or channel, you can access party queuing via the in-game social menu.

BUG FIXES

Global

This update contains several fixes to reduce the number of known crashes. We continue to prioritize increased stability and crash fixes across all platforms.

Fixed issue where Modern Warfare 2 Players were hearing incorrect team faction voiceover on certain maps

Fixed an issue where a Player’s squad number would appear inside a ping for a vehicle

Fixed an issue where the Last Stand revive was not interrupted when a Player was hit with a Shock Stick

Flash and Stun grenade blast will no longer kill Modern Warfare 2 Players at low health

Fixed a handful of issues that would cause the target marking feature of the Spotter Scope to persist when not aiming down sights

Throwing Knives can now kill Recon Drones and Bomb Drones

Fixed an issue with the Gus Operator sometimes appearing without a full character model during a match

Killstreaks

Fixed an issue where the Player would lose a placed Sentry Gun if they try to pick it up while diving

The Player's field of view will now reset properly when transitioning to a new round if they were in a Cruise Missile sequence when it happened

Killstreak command actions from the Wheelson and VTOL are now disabled when a Player is in Last Stand

Fixed an issue that prevented Modern Warfare 2 Players from marking a Mortar Strike and Precision Airstrike position through certain fences

Fixed an issue causing Care Packages to time out while a Player is using it

Fixing an issue that played an incorrect voice over when pinging an Overwatch Helo

Fixed an issue that could cause the Player's view to be looking downwards after using a Cruise Missile

Equipment

Fixed an issue preventing the Drill Charge from eliminating Agents in Battle Royale and DMZ

Himmelmatt Expo is the latest 6v6 core multiplayer map in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Field Upgrades

Fixed an issue where enemy C4 models destroyed by a Trophy System would not delete

Fixed an issue preventing the Trophy System from destroying Cluster Mines as they are being deployed

Fixed an issue where DDoS was not working properly on the Recon Drone and Bomb Drone

Adjusted the deployment position for the Recon Drone and Bomb Drone within a train so they will no longer destroy themselves immediately afterwards

Fixed a duplication issue with the Deployable Cover when picking up another Field Upgrade on the ground in Battle Royale and DMZ

UX/UI

Fixed an exploit where Players could sometimes equip two of the same weapon

Fixed an issue where changing the receiver in Gunsmith on the Blissful Ignorance Blueprint (SP-X 80) would kick a Player to the previous menu

Fixed an issue where the weapon preview camera sometimes pointed at the Secondary weapon when the Primary was selected

Fixed an issue allowing Players to access the Loadout Drop menu after the game has ended

Fixed an issue causing Navigation bar headings to be cut off in some languages

Fixed an issue causing Private match menu headers to occasionally overlap in some languages

Fixed an issue where a Player’s full ATVI ID was not showing in Play of the Game

Fixed an issue where some Players would display a garbled clan tag

Fixed an issue where the Gus Operator would sometimes appear without a full character model

Fixed an issue where some Players’ Operator would disappear in the pre-game lobby

Fixed an issue where the background would not load when backing in and out of Showcase

Social

Fixed various Modern Warfare 2 issues affecting Social notifications

Fixed an issue where splitscreen was displaying channels incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Friends List scroll bar would sometimes disappear while scrolling

Fixed an issue affecting the displayed Lobby elapsed match time

Fixed various issues affecting Displayed Party Members

Fixed an issue where Queued Party Members display when they are in a Private party but not in Lobby

Fixed an issue affecting Queued Party Members in View Party Panel

Fixed an issue causing Members in Voice count to appear incorrectly

Fixed an issuing causing “Join Player” option to appear for people that are already in the Player’s Party Queue

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the “Invite to Party” option to not appear while in a Lobby

Fixed an issue causing Party member client search states to not appear correctly on screen when the Party leader initiated a queue

Fixed various issues with Party Queuing, including Party Members Join/Invite availability

Fixed an issue causing Players in a Party that are kicked for inactivity to be removed from the group

Fixed an issue to improve Social Hub Tile actioning

Fixed an issue affecting Queued Party Members in Game Chat

Fixed various issues affecting Game Chat in Parties

Vehicles

The new Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Fixed an issue causing Modern Warfare 2 vehicles to sometimes run over enemy combatants after unloading them

Fixed an exploit where Players could use an ATV to push teammates into the ceiling of some buildings

Fixed an issue causing neutral vehicles to crush Players resulting in death, instead of moving them out of the way

Fixed an issue causing some vehicles to get stuck under the Exfil chopper in DMZ

Fixed an issue causing the vehicle explosion danger indicator to disappear when a Player was still in range of the vehicle explosion

Fixed an issue making vehicle explosive damage too high in Battle Royale and DMZ

Fixed an issue preventing Modern Warfare 2 Players from deploying a Claymore on the Heavy Chopper

Fixed an issue causing the Heavy Chopper to take damage from explosions far away from it

Fixed an issue preventing windows on vehicles from breaking if the Player enters from the roof through that window

Fixed an issue causing vehicles parked at extreme angles to become unusable

Fixed an issue causing the Inflatable Decoy to not stick to the train when it inflates

Fixed an issue where the Player would be instantly killed when colliding with a vehicle at the top of an ascender

PC SETTINGS

Audio

PC users will have an audio update allowing Modern Warfare 2Players to select stereo or surround outputs. This option will default to stereo if not set. We have been investigating clips that appear to only include the front left and right channels, when the output on some PCs may default to surround - resulting in missing channels of audio.

Gyro Aiming Ratcheting

A "Gyro Ratcheting" setting has been added in the Controller category (Advanced tab) for Modern Warfare 2's Season 2 Reloaded. This option improves the Player experience by allowing a Player to disable manually the Gyro function by pressing a specific button, that can be chosen by the Player among several options, to be able to reposition the controller as desired. Players looking for more controls regarding the Gyro Aiming experience should customize this setting.

ACCESSIBILITY

Inverted Flash

An "Inverted Flash" option has been added as an accessibility option in the Interface category for Season 02 Reloaded with two values: Off (default behavior) and On (added behavior). This option allows to change the color of the flash effect of the flashbang tactical grenade from white to black. We recommend adjusting this option for Players who feel discomfort when affected by the full white screen effect of the flashbang tactical grenade. Duration and visual are at parity between the two values of the option, providing no competitive advantage.

SPECIAL OPS

COOPERATIVE

General

Added a new fill bar in Modern Warfare 2 for Last Stand and Dog Tags to match Battle Royale and provide additional clarity for downed teammates

Added new challenges to the Co-op Pool of Daily Challenges

Fixed an issue where equipment UI could appear as orange or flicker white

Low Profile

Fixed an issue allowing Modern Warfare 2 Players to use aerial equipment during Infil

Fixed issue that could cause Player to become temporarily invincible

Defender: Mt. Zaya

Fixed an issue preventing Players from driving enemy vehicles

Fixed an issue where enemy pilots could be seen floating in the sky

Fixed bug that would prevent Players from restarting the mission if the bomb goes off

Fixed an issue with map borders so Players can no longer exit map while in vehicles

ATOMGRAD RAID EPISODE

A Weapon XP token is now unlocked for each completion of the Raid

Added 1 Camo to the regular loot pool

Added additional clarity in the AAR for all Raid related unlocks, including, Operator unlocks, Veteran completion unlocks and the random rewards

Added a Kit Select to allow players to modify their kits in-game if needed

Added clarity to which rewards are unlockable and which rewards are already unlocked via a list in the lobby

Removed Raid Assignment requirement so Players can easily queue through the Party Finder with no barriers

Added unique [CLASSIFIED] Reward Type

Added "Special Ops Kit Boost" to Raid Store Bundles which allows Players to gain 10 stars per Kit and instantly unlock all Kits upon purchase

Added “Vote to Skip” functionality for in-game intro cutscenes

Fixed an issue where an extra oxygen tank icon could appear on the screen of the equipped Player

MULTIPLAYER CHANGES

PLAYLIST

Multiplayer changes in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

New Map

Himmelmatt Expo

Mix business with pleasure at Himmelmatt Expo, a new Core (6v6) Multiplayer map situated on a European mountainside.

New Modes

Drop Zone

Capture and hold the Drop Zone to earn points in this chaotic team-based mode. For every 15 seconds that the Drop Zone is occupied, a Care Package containing a Killstreak will be dropped in the vicinity.

One in the Chamber

Load into the match with a pistol, one bullet, and three lives. Each Modern Warfare 2 player fights for themselves, and a single shot to any part of the body earns the elimination, granting the attacker one more bullet for the next fight.

All or Nothing

Equipped only with Throwing Knives and a pistol with no ammo, each Operator must fight for themselves in a race to earn 20 eliminations. Earn additional Perks by eliminating enemies, starting with the Scavenger Perk to allow for ammo pickups.

BUG FIXES

Fixed several out of bounds and collision based exploits across 6v6 maps

Addressed spawn issues on Farm 18

Fixed an exploit for capturing a point in Control on El Aliso

RANKED PLAY

Restrictions

The following have been restricted in Ranked Play to match updated Call of Duty League rules: 1) Weapon Tuning (All) 2) Kastov 762 Assault Rifle

Players should notice that existing Weapon Tuning will revert to default options in-game, but we recommend that you review your classes before your first match in Modern Warfare 2.

Quality of Life

Improved visual feedback when a match is canceled because a player left within the first 30s.

The Skill Division Rewards screen now displays rewards from all Divisions by default.

Added Top 250 Profile images for a handful of CDL Pro players who were previously missing them.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented Modern Warfare 2 players from selecting the CDL Operators and equipping an earned Ranked Play Skin.

Addressed a visual bug that suggested a player's SR had been reset.

Fixed an issue that was occasionally causing an unintended Suspension after backing out of searching for a match before the lobby was formed.

These are all the changes that have come to Modern Warfare 2 with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded patch.

