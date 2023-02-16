Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 kickstarted the new season with several fresh weapons and cosmetics. Both titles receive loads of new additions and playable content alongside a brand new Resurgence mode map called Ashika Island.

The Path to Ronin is one of the highlight challenge events in the Season 2 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The entire event contains various challenges, and completion of each will provide players with different rewards. The entire Ronin bundle will also be available in the store for the player base.

Modern Warfare 2 Path of Ronin challenges and rewards

Activision has been proactive in introducing new operators and weapon skins to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The second seasonal update features the Ronin bundle in the store and an event that can be completed to earn the rewards. The Path to Ronin is a compilation of seven challenges players can complete.

Three of the seven challenges are currently available for both titles. The remaining four are expected to be released in the coming week, providing a buffer for the player base to complete the first three.

Path to Ronin challenges

The Path to Ronin has seven challenges that can be completed in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or Warzone 2. Here is a list of the challenges with a brief description of the available ones.

Integrity: Players must win 15 matches in multiplayer mode or secure 5 Top 10 finishes in Warzone 2.

Honor: This challenge requires players to score 100 objective defense kills in multiplayer mode or collect their dog tag 5 times in Warzone 2.

Sincerity: Players must score 50 kills while using Battle Rage in multiplayer or complete 5 assassination contracts in Warzone 2.

Compassion

Courage

Loyalty

Respect

The four unreleased challenges are expected to be released in February, revealing each completion criteria. These challenges might also be tougher to complete than the first three.

Rewards

The Path to Ronin event will provide rewards to players for the completion of each challenge. Here is a list of all the rewards available to the player base.

Integrity: Roze Operator skin

Honor: Emblem

Sincerity: Calling Card

Compassion: Weapon Sticker

Courage: Loading Screen

Loyalty: Weapon Charm

Respect: Sub Machine Gun Blueprint

It is important to note that the entire Ronin Bundle will be available in the store. Players can directly opt to buy the entire bundle without completing any of the challenges. At the time of writing this article, there have been no official announcements of any time limit on the availability of the bundle in the store.

The Season 2 patch is a massive update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. It brought about gameplay changes, several bug fixes, a new map, a new watercraft, and more. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the Season 2 update.

Poll : 0 votes