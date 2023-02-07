Warzone 2 leak hints at the arrival of the much awaited Plunder game mode

According to new leaks, Plunder, a popular and unique game mode, may make a return to Call of Duty Warzone 2. While no official release window has been announced, some fans expect it to be added in Season 2 Reloaded.

Plunder was removed from Warzone 1 in Season 4 Reloaded (July 2022), causing disappointment among fans. With Warzone 2's launch in November 2022, players were hoping for Plunder's return, and it seems their wishes may be granted in an upcoming update.

A leaked Call of Duty Warzone 2 video showcases a Plunder-like experience

A leaked video featuring an unfamiliar location on Al Mazrah surfaced online on February 6, 2023. Fans were quick to spot the cash collection bar, which is similar to what was seen in Warzone 1's Plunder.

CODSploitzImgs didn’t add any further information to the video he posted, leaving fans to theorize about Activision’s plans for an upcoming Plunder mode. While some speculated Plunder’s addition in Season 2 Reloaded, others were simply excited about the mode’s return.

This is not the first time that fans have received hints regarding Plunder’s return. Back in December 2022, a YouTube creator tiktokalnuke spotted an intriguing glitch in Warzone 2, which featured map icons and text known to be associated with the Plunder mode. The YouTuber speculated that the appearance of the mode's features as a glitch was an indication of its return.

The Call in Cash Deposit Heli option appears when a player has managed to collect substantial cash in Plunder and is ready to extract it. Players are required to summon a chopper to complete the extraction.

While the Call in Cash Deposit Heli glitch is a huge indication of Plunder’s possible re-launch, Activision could also be planning to add a helicopter extraction mechanic for Dead Drops in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode.

It's important to note that these rumors about the return of Plunder mode in Call of Duty Warzone 2 should be taken with a grain of salt, as nothing has been officially confirmed by Activision.

It's exciting to have an interesting game mode like Plunder in a battle royale experience like Call of Duty Warzone. Plunder offers a unique twist to the typical last-man-standing format by having players collect cash by looting, killing enemies, and completing challenges. The first team to reach the cash collection goal wins the game.

