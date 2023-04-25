Warzone 2 expert Metaphor's fastest MCPR-300 loadout for Season 3

The third seasonal patch of Warzone 2 has brought sniping back to the mainstream of the meta. The latest set of buffs and nerfs added by the developers have enabled three bolt-action sniper rifles to eliminate their enemies with just one bullet when a headshot is registered. As such, players have been looking for good sniper loadouts to enhance their lethality in the game's matches.

For those seeking a fast sniper rifle with an extremely quick aim-down-sight (ADS) speed, renowned Warzone 2 streamer and YouTube content creator Metaphor has a near-perfect MCPR-300 loadout.

Metaphor's fastest quick scope MCPR-300 build for Warzone 2 Season 3

Metaphor is a well-known Warzone 2 content creator and an exceptionally good keyboard and mouse player. He has his own YouTube channel, where he regularly uploads videos of top-tier loadouts along with him rampaging in BR lobbies while staying well-equipped.

In one such recent video, the pro streamer showcased a build for the MCPR-300, which ADSes in and out so rapidly that it feels like the quick-scope sniper rifles from Warzone 1. Metaphor demonstrated the effectiveness of the sniper rifle by pairing it with a canted laser PDSW 528 SMG build and getting an insanely high kill count of thirty-eight in a late Jailbreak BR-solos match.

The MCPR-300 is a bolt action sniper from the MRBA platform of Warzone 2's gunsmith system. Due to the reduced bullet velocity when equipped with explosive ammunition, rather than improving upon it, Metaphor uses attachments that improve ADS speed to create a quick scope build for the gun.

Due to the relatively low bullet velocity, Metaphor states that his recommended build works best when engaging enemies within a 100-meter range. Beyond that, the low muzzle velocity makes it harder to get the proper lead to land proper long-range shots.

According to Metaphor, the attachments needed for the best quick scope build for one-shot MCPR-300 in Warzone 2 Season 2 are as follows:

Barrel - 17.5" Orca Barrel

17.5" Orca Barrel Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine - 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition - .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Rear Grip - Cronen Cheetah Grip

The 17.5" Orca Barrel will significantly reduce the aim down sight speed of the sniper rifle. The attachment also comes with an added boost to the hip-recoil control.

The FSS OLE-V Laser brings the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed up even further. It also improves the aiming stability and ensures that the idle sway is minimal when the operator looks through the scope.

The 5 Round Mag makes the gun very fast in terms of movement and reaction speed. Despite the reduction in magazine size, it improves upon aim down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and a faster reload time.

The .300 Mag Explosive ammunition is necessary to make this loadout a one-shot machine. Players will be able to immediately down a fully plated enemy if a headshot gets registered.

Finally, the Cronen Cheetah Grip will further increase the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed, transforming this heavy sniper rifle into a terrifying quick-scoper.

Metaphor's recommended loadout for a fast-ADS loadout of MCPR-300 in Warzone 2 Season 3 is effective and can be attempted by players.

