Warzone 2 pro Metaphor reveals a top-tier loadout for MX9 in Season 2 Reloaded

The Season 2 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has brought in numerous changes to its gunfight meta. Just like other major patches, the latest also comes with a bunch of nerfs and buffs for the weapons in this armory. These adjustments bring about variance to the weapon meta, which is usually followed till the next major patch. The changes introduced in the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch have buffed up a forgotten SMG to such an extent that it can now be considered as part of the list of meta weapons.

We are talking about the MX9, with increased mid-range damage, and for the first time, its damage output is finally in the meta tier.

For those seeking a good set of attachments for the MX9 in Season 2 Reloaded, Warzone 2 pro streamer and YouTuber Metaphor has the perfect loadout recommendation.

Metaphor's Warzone 2 MX9 loadout is one of the best for close-range combat in Season 2 Reloaded

Metaphor is one of the most well-known content creators in the Warzone 2 player community. He has a YouTube channel where he almost regularly uploads videos of loadout recommendations and showcases their prowess in high-kill-count gameplays.

In one such recent video, the expert streamer revealed a loadout for the recently buffed MX9 SMG, which he describes as "Nasty".

The MX9 of Warzone 2 is based on the real-life Steyr AUG Para and is the only SMG in the Bruen Bullpup platform of the title's armory. The firearm is known for its extremely low recoil in the game, making it one of the easiest weapons to use in close-range combat.

WarsZ @WarsZ THE BEST SUB (MX9) IN WARZONE 2.0 THE BEST SUB (MX9) IN WARZONE 2.0 🔥 https://t.co/HRZesOVqhj

Despite its low recoil, this gun wasn't well-liked before this patch due to its subpar damage per bullet. However, the damage count has seen a buff with the latest patch and is slowly but surely seeing a rise in its pick rate.

Featuring a 741 rounds per minute rate of fire, the MX9 can easily beam its opponents with minimal recoil management from the operators' end.

Metaphor's MX9 loadout has the potential to be the meta of Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

However, to bring out the maximum potential of the MX9 in Season 2 Reloaded, players must kit it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Comb - FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Ammunition - 9mm Sub OP

9mm Sub OP Magazine - 32 Round Mag

32 Round Mag Rear Grip - Bruen Q900 Grip

Tuning for FTAC Castle Comp (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

This loadout of MX9 has been tuned for better recoil control and improved reaction stats. The FTAC Castle Comp will improve upon both the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the firearm. This attachment will help in turning this gun into a no-recoil laser beam.

Tuning for Bruen Q900 Grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Both the FTAC C11 Riser comb and the Bruen Q900 Grip will improve upon the aim-down sight and sprint to fire speed of the MX9. These will attachments are needed for that quick snappy ADS and firing in the blink of an eye.

Tuning for FTAC C11 Riser (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The 32-round Mag is needed for any viable MX9 loadout because of the low bullet count in the default magazine. The 32-round mag being the one with the highest bullet count is one of the major drawbacks of the gun. This limits its usage to solo and duo matches.

Tuning for 9mm Sub OP (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Lastly, the 9mm Sub OP ammunition will incorporate the finch effect of the overpressured bullets. Combined with the relatively high rate of fire, opponents will be on the receiving end of a constant barrage of mini stuns, making it hard for them to shoot back.

These are Metaphor's recommended attachments for the MX9 SMG in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

