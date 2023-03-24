Best Warzone 2 LMG loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

The Season 2 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has brought in a great many changes to the game's meta. When it comes to light machine guns (LMGs), the mid-season patch of Warzone 2 has brought significant nerfs to both RAAL MG and RPK, which were the meta of this class. Although RAAL MG still kills faster than other LMGs, its recoil is too underwhelming for common players to use after its latest nerf.

As such, Sakin MG38 has been crowned the meta of the LMG class, despite a small reduction in its damage range. This article will highlight the pros and cons of using this firearm along with indexing its best loadout in Season 2 Reloaded.

Sakin MG38 still dominates mid-long range meta in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

As mentioned above, the Season 2 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has brought a small damage range nerf to the Sakin MG38. In particular, the distance of the first damage drop-off of the gun has been extended a little bit, such that it's no longer able to dominate the close-range gunfights.

However, this nerf has definitely not reduced the damage output of the gun in any way, nor has it increased the recoil feedback. As such, players will still be able to get their hands on an excellent mid-to-long range weapon, whose recoil is so minimal that even beginners will be able to easily use it with a proper set of attachments.

The excellent bullet velocity of the gun, along with its respectable fire rate, will ensure that operators are able to easily beam their opponents with a barrage of bullets, without having to give too much effort to compensate for the recoil feedback.

Sakim MG38 also boasts one of the fastest mid-to-long range TTK among all automatic weapons in Warzone 2. Featuring a 746ms TTK at a range of 50 meters, opponents will hardly have any time to react while being engaged by this gun.

Best attachments and tuning for Sakim MG38 in Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

To get the best performance from the gun, players need to equip it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Tempus GH50

Barrel - 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

Optics - Aim OP-V4

Underbarrel - Bruen Warrior LMG

Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

This loadout of Sakin MG38 has been mainly tuned to get better recoil stabilization, along with further improvements to the already superb recoil control of the gun. With these attachments, players will be able to get their hands on an almost zero recoil loadout that can mow down their enemies with ease.

Other meta changes in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The latest patch of Warzone 2 comes with quite a few buffs and nerfs of armory weapons. The dominance of RPK and Fennec 45 has finally come to an end. VEL 46 has been crowned as the meta among the SMGs and ISO Hemlock is being regarded as the meta among the assault rifle category.

Combined with Sakin MG38 in the LMG category, the current meta of Warzone 2 is one of the most diverse since its launch.

