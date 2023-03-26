Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac's Lachmann-762 loadout kills faster than meta SMGs in Season 2 Reloaded

Many in the playerbase are considering Call of Duty: Warzone 2's current meta in the Season 2 Reloaded patch to be quite stale. They feel that the number and quality of the nerfs and buffs that have come with the latest update is not enough to cause so many adjustments to the performance of the weapons. As such, gunplay feels quite similar to how it was before the patch.

Because of this, Warzone 2 players are always on the lookout for interesting loadouts to add some spice to their gunfight exchanges. One such exotic loadout was recently showcased by famous content creator and YouTuber, IceManIsaac.

The acclaimed streamer revealed an SMG-esque loadout of the Lachmann-762 battle rifle, which has better mobility and time-to-kill (TTK) values than most of the close-range meta weapons in this patch. The hard-hitting loadout has the potential to be the best CQC weapon in Season 2 Reloaded.

IceManIsaac's Lachmann-762 SMG loadout hits like a freight train in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

IceManIsaac's YouTube channel has revealed some of the most broken loadouts in Warzone 2. In one of his most recent uploads, he showed what looks like the most broken close-range weapon for skilled players in the Season 2 Reloaded patch.

The Lachmann-762 is the battle rifle from the Lachmann Meer platform and is an absolute monster in CQC combat if it is equipped with the correct set of attachments. Being a battle rifle, it fires bullets of higher caliber, which significantly improves the damage output.

Combining it with its respectable fire-rate, players get their hands on a sleeping beast that kills even faster than the Lachmann Sub at close range.

The attachments that have been recommended by IceManIsaac cut down the weight of the armory's default version, leading to a better tactical and normal sprint speed, along with boosing the sprint-to-fire and aim-down-sight speed. The gun's mobility is so significantly improved that operators can "fly" across the map, as if they are sporting a Lachmann Sub.

However, due to its high recoil and substantial visual kick, only adept players who can manage its cons can show the maximum potential of this loadout. However, those who aren't as seasoned will also be able to get the hang of using it in close range due to its straight vertical recoil pattern and recoil being easier to manage in close-range combat.

The SMG loadout of Lachmann-762 is too overpowered in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image Via Activision and YouTube/IceManIsaac)

According to IceManIsaac, the most effective SMG build for the Lachmann-762 battle rifle in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is as follows:

Barrel - LM Aurora 90 Barrel

LM Aurora 90 Barrel Optics - Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock - Lachmann S9 Factory

Lachmann S9 Factory Magazine - 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip - LMK64 grip

This build is mainly tuned for better mobility and reaction time from the Lachmann-762 battle rifle. The additional damage range from the LM Aurora 90 Barrel will allow this gun to get a TTK of 449ms till a range of 18 meters. This is quite faster than the close range TTK of the Lachmann Sub, which stands at 521ms.

Tuning for the attachments of Lachmann-762 SMG loadout (Image Via Activision and YouTube/IceManIsaac)

Additionally, this Lachmann-762 SMG loadout will also be able to hold this super-fast TTK till a range of 40 meters, making it ideal for even mid-range combat. However, recoil will be significantly harder to control if it is used beyond a range of 25 to 30 meters.

As such, the most optiimal way to use this Lachmann-762 particular loadout would be by keeping the its engagements limited to 20 meters.

This is a monsterously powerful clos-range loadout that is quite different from the usual meta of the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch, which is kind of stagnant at the moment. Use this composition to bring some spice to your gunfights in the current season.

Poll : 0 votes