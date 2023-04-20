Warzone 2 expert FaZe Booya's buffed BAS-P loadout outperforms Vaznev-9K in Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 3 patch has caused a substantial shift in the meta. After the update went live, players noticed quite a few differences in the performance of some of the most popular SMGs, which were in demand last season.

Warzone 2's third seasonal update brought substantial nerfs to quite a few of the best close-range SMGs. The Lachmann Sub, Vaznev-9K, and VEL 46 are the main guns that have seen some nerfs being introduced to them. At the same time, the BAS-P and MX9 have seen some significant buffs being added to their stats.

Although these new sets of nerfs and buffs haven't been able to dethrown the Lachmann Sub from the top position in the meta in the SMG category, the same cannot be said for Vaznev-9K and VEL 46.

Warzone 2 pro FaZe Booys recently revealed a top-class loadout for the buffed BAS-P SMG, which he believes outperforms the Vaznev-9K in Season 3.

FaZe Booya's BAS-P loadout is a close-range monster in Warzone 2 Season 3

Booya is a highly acclaimed YouTuber among the Warzone 2 players' community. He is famous for his cool disposition in even the most tense and adrenalin rush-filled situations in Battle Royale and Resurgence matches.

He has his own YouTube channel, where he regularly uploads videos of the best loadouts that he constructs. In one such recent upload, the famed streamer showcased the BAS-P SMG's poweress, along with revealing its best loadout for the season.

Warzone 2's BAS-P is based on the real-life SIG MPX and belongs to the Bruen Ops platform of the title's armory. Although the gun didn't gain much recognition among the players when it was launched, its pick rate started increasing when it was buffed with the Season 2 Reloaded patch.

With the latest increase in damage range and ADS movement speed, players will be able to fully utilize its incredible damage output to its maximum potential.

FaZe Booya has kept these buffs in mind while equipping this weapon with attachments, which improves the aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speed. The loadout that he has revealed is one of the fastest that players can find in the current season.

FaZe Booya's BAS-P loadout for Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

According to him, the best attachments for the BAS-P in Warzone 2 Season 2 are as follows:

Muzzle - Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Laser - 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Stock - Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Magazine - 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip - Bruen Flash Grip

Tuning for Bruen Flash V4 Stock (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The Bruen Pendulum is a muzzle attachment that will improve the gun's vertical and horizontal recoil control. This will ensure that the recoil feedback is low enough that it takes minimal effort for the players to gun down their enemies with the BAS-P.

Tuning for Bruen Flash rear grip (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

1mW Quick Fire Laser will increase the ADS speed of the firearm and is one of the few lasers whose beam is visible to the enemies. With the recent increase in the visibilty of the light beam from the laser attachments, the 1mW laser will bring some element of stealth to this loadout.

Tuning for 1mW Quick Fire Laser (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The Bruen Flash V4 Stock will boost sprint, aim-walking movement, crouch movement, and ADS speed of the BAS-P. This attachment improves both the overall movement, reaction, and strafe speed of the gun.

Tuning for Bruen Pendulum (Image via Activision and YouTube/FaZe Booya)

The 50 Round Drum magazine is needed if players wish to engage against multiple enemies and not have to worry about having to reload at a vital juncture in a gunfight.

Lastly, the Bruen Flash rear grip will improve the aim down sight and sprint to fire speed even further. Combined with the Bruen Flash V4 Stock and the 1mW Quick Fire Laser, the rear grip will turn BAS-P into one of the fastest leadouts in Season 3.

This here is the FaZe Booya's recommended loadout for the newly buffed BAS-P SMG in Warzone 2 Season 3.

Poll : 0 votes