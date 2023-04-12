All weapon changes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are concluding the Season 2 run and kickstarting the third seasonal update. Activision recently released the patch notes for the Season 3 update and provided details about various topics, including the upcoming weapon changes. These are essential pointers as it paves the way for a new weapons meta. Players can expect exceptional adjustments to be introduced in the Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers have announced a long list of significant changes to balance the playing field for the player base.

This article will outline all the weapon changes that will take effect with the Season 3 patch.

All weapon changes coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 3

Activision must pay close attention to the community’s feedback on various game elements to calculate the required adjustments. Crucial metrics like game data, kill-death ratio, and pick rate are also considered while making weapon changes. This is primarily done to remove stale weapon meta and broaden the loadout possibilities.

Activision’s latest series receives two significant patches, seasonal and mid-seasonal, where the developers introduce new changes alongside new weapons, maps, game modes, and cosmetics.

Weapon changes

The Season 3 update aims to improve both titles by creating a more responsive and fluid combat experience. This also includes adjustments to increase the viability of attachments on different weapons to support diverse playstyles while keeping the existing ones intact.

Here is a complete list of all the weapon changes coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the Season 3 update.

Assault Rifles

ISO Hemlock

Overall reduction of damage range.

Outgoing damage decreased for the lower torso region.

M13B

The total damage on the headshot slightly decreased.

Outgoing damage increased for the lower torso region.

Damage distance increased for the medium range.

A slight reduction of damage to the upper torso.

STB 556

The total damage on the headshot increased.

Outgoing damage increased for the leg region.

Outgoing damage increased for the lower torso region.

Damage distance increased for the medium range.

Damage reduction in the medium range.

TAQ-56

The total damage on the headshot increased.

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Overall increment of movement speed.

Total leg damage increased when used in semi-auto mode.

The minimum armor damage increased in semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0 only).

Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased

Lachmann 762

Overall increment of movement speed.

SO-14

Overall increment of movement speed.

The minimum armor damage increased in semi-auto mode (Warzone 2.0 only).

TAQ-V

Overall increment of minimum armor damage (Warzone 2.0 only).

Overall increment of movement speed.

Total lower leg damage increased in semi-auto mode.

Handguns

Basilisk

Overall outgoing damage to armor was reduced (Warzone 2.0 only).

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

The total damage on the headshot decreased.

Semi-auto mode deals consistent minimum armor damage. (Warzone 2.0 only)

Overall, headshot damage to headshot increased when used in semi-auto mode.

Total damage to the upper torso increased when used in semi-auto mode.

Total damage to the lower torso increased when used in semi-auto mode.

RPK

Damage reduction in the close and mid-range.

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent

Overall reduction of damage in all ranges.

Damage reduction in the close and mid-range.

The total damage on the headshot decreased.

Submachine Guns

The overall Hip Spread of submachine guns accuracy increased.

BAS-P

Overall movement speed when in ADS increased.

The damage range has been increased.

Semi-auto fire mode minimum armor damage has been added for consistency (Battle Royale title only).

Lachmann Sub

The total damage on the headshot decreased.

Leg damage increased when used in Burst-Fire more.

The time between shots in burst-fire mode decreased

Damage from Torso in Burt-Fire mode increased.

MX9

Increased the overall sprint-to-fire speed.

Vaznev-9K

The total damage on the headshot decreased.

VEL 46

The total damage on the headshot decreased.

The Season 3 patch will introduce different attachment changes, including a new explosive ammunition change, making bolt-action sniper rifles one-shot weapons. Follow Sportskeeda for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes