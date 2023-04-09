Redditor finds a whole city outside a multiplayer map in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a large fan following, and fans are constantly discovering hidden secrets inside the game. One such devoted follower made an unexpected discovery that startled the entire community. Players are perplexed as to why the developers choose to add such a complex environment if it is concealed and cannot be reached by any simple means.

Modern Warfare 2 is poised to get a brand new season that will contain a slew of new content. The community argued that the game lacked variation in its maps, causing it to become monotonous for many players.

The title will receive three core maps this season, but the third will not be available at launch, rather it will be available following the Season 3 Reloaded release. Despite these new additions, the discovery of an entire city outside the Farm 18 map sparked more debate within the community.

Hidden City outside of the Farm 18 map in Modern Warfare 2

A Reddit user named "u/dwartbg5" recently posted a video where he was exploring the out-of-the-bound area of the Farm 18 map and discovered a whole city. It is a thorough one in which he demonstrates how much detail the programmers have integrated even in the background environment, you can even see the cigarette butts on the beach, and every building, street, and even car is accurately represented, which is really amusing to observe.

The city is not visible from the multiplayer map area, nor is it accessible through any in-game means. It was a hidden gem or a secret the devs were keeping from the community. After the discovery, many other users took the opportunity and jumped into the comment section to express their views.

One user commented that the area may be used in the future as a Battle Royale map. Another user jokingly wrote, "Makes sense why my game download is 996GB."

One user named Mr__G0ld commented that the background area is so huge and detailed that it can give players at least three to four multiplayer maps, the devs just have to add some extra details and foliage and it will be ready. Many replied to the comment saying that cutting areas of big maps to make multiplayer maps don't work.

Many users commented on the cigarette butts detail, with one saying, "Cigarette butts all over the beach is crazy to me."

The discovery has left gamers perplexed as to why Infinity Ward includes such a rich background if it is not accessible in Modern Warfare 2; some structures are low-poly intricate, yet from afar, there is no noticeable difference. There is a chance that the programmers are intending to release additional maps centered on this location, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 will go live on April 12, 2023, on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PlayStation 5.

