Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will kickstart the new season on April 12, 2023. Activision has a ton of playable content planned for the Season 3 update, including three brand-new 6v6 maps and a pair of Battle maps. These choices will become available in the playlist after the patch goes live.

Modern Warfare 2 is the multiplayer counterpart of Activision’s latest series and provides a fast-paced gameplay experience across different modes. The publisher plans to expand the title’s map pool to provide variations and more comprehensive gunfights.

Let us take a closer look at Modern Warfare 2’s 6v6 and Battle maps in the upcoming Season 3 update.

Modern Warfare 2 set to receive map pool expansion for 6v6 and Battle mode

Activision launched its new series intending to provide an improved gameplay experience to the player base with continuous updates and adjustments. The developers charted the course of the entire game through various seasonal and mid-seasonal updates. These patches will introduce new content, including weapons, cosmetics, ranked rewards, and more.

The publishers officially announced that the multiplayer title will receive new map additions for the 6v6, Ground War, and Invasion game modes. These new scenarios will bring players to diverse environments and push new weapon metas.

New maps

Activision is scheduled to launch a total of three new 6v6 maps in Season 3, with two of them scheduled for release at the start of the new season. These maps will reportedly introduce new environments to create a realistic gameplay experience.

Here is a brief description of the two 6v6 maps arriving in Modern Warfare 2:

Pelayo’s Lighthouse: The map is located in Spain and features a lighthouse as a defining structure that guides nearby ships. This small craggy island will feature heavy rainfall with various cliffsides on the edges.

The map is located in Spain and features a lighthouse as a defining structure that guides nearby ships. This small craggy island will feature heavy rainfall with various cliffsides on the edges. Black Gold: The map is based on the Rohan Oil location in Al Mazrah and brings players to a nighttime map. With limited light sources, the player base must equip night vision goggles and thermal sights to eliminate enemy operators.

The Battle maps listed below will be available in both Ground War and Invasion game modes. Here are the two maps that will be released with the seasonal update.

Rohan Oil: This new location will allow players to utilize both land and air vehicles to complete their objectives. The map will feature ground fights alongside elevated vantage points on silos to promote the trigger-happy sniper players for a tactical approach.

This new location will allow players to utilize both land and air vehicles to complete their objectives. The map will feature ground fights alongside elevated vantage points on silos to promote the trigger-happy sniper players for a tactical approach. Sattiq Cave Complex: This is a complex map filled with cracks, crevices, small buildings, and verticality. It will allow for various gunfights to occur as players find themselves in challenging gunfights in the open and also inside the enormous cave system.

The third core 6v6 map will be released later in the season. Be sure to check out Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

