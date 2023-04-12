Warzone 2's Barter System in DMZ mode explained

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) will be receiving an additional option in the Buy Stations to obtain items. This will be called the Barter System, and it utilizes the trade of items to provide players with better equipment, helping them survive on the battlefield. The DMZ mode is capable of providing a survival mode experience to the player base.

The introduction of a second method to gather the necessary loot from Buy Stations may be a great route for players who can scavenge through the map. The Barter System is a rudimentary item trade method to get higher-value assets that can be used in this survival mode.

Let us take a closer look at the new Barter System coming to Warzone 2’s DMZ game mode.

Warzone 2 DMZ set to receive Barter System

Activision has been deploying different patches at regular intervals to improve the overall gameplay experience. The publisher introduces new playable content and necessary adjustments through seasonal and mid-seasonal updates. The Season 3 update will change the scenery of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 alongside the changes for the DMZ mode.

The Barter System will task players with gathering materials that can be traded for a better item. This method will help players explore the ground loot while deploying in a session for different missions from the factions.

Barter System

The Barter System is a concept that has been utilized in various titles. Activision will add this feature to the DMZ game mode with the launch of the third seasonal update. The game will hand players “recipes,” which will provide them with a roadmap for gathering loot for specific items.

The community can expect this to be similar to a crafting experience in other survival titles. The recipes will provide instructions alongside a list of all the required items to barter for Plate Carriers, Backpacks, some Killstreaks, Self-Revive Kits, and even Keys to restricted locations.

The developers will ingrain a long list of combinations for the barter system. These recipes can be memorized and shared with squadmates to gather all the required loot to survive DMZ missions. The system will ease the process for Operators to get hold of uncommon loot items that usually take long hours to find.

The barter system is also designed to promote exploration while being deployed on the map. It is common for players to rush through the basics and quickly wrap up the mission. Unfortunately, players lose out on a lot of crucial available loot by taking the faster route to complete these missions.

This system will balance the playing field for looters who prefer sifting through all available loot within the vicinity. These players will then be able to utilize their massive inventories to craft higher-grade survival items.

The Season 3 update will bring in a long list of changes alongside the introduction of new weapons, maps, game modes, and cosmetics. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

