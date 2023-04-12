Secure and Scavenger - New backpack system of DMZ in Warzone 2 Season 3 explained

Secure and Scavenger are two new backpack systems that will be introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode in Season 3. These new systems are set to revolutionize how players manage loot acquired from the Exclusion Zone. Both new backpacks have their own utility in the game depending on the mission one is on or the goals one has from that particular infiltration to the Exclusion Zone.

The Season 3 update for DMZ will be a game-changer. The mode became part of the Call of Duty series following the release of Modern Warfare 2. It was launched as a standalone game mode with Warzone 2. While the mode has received little attention in the past two seasons, the upcoming update will be massive for DMZ fans.

During Season 3, DMZ will be receiving a host of additional content and changes. Along with the new backpack system, the game mode will receive a new set of missions, Active Duty Operator slots, new armor plate carriers, and more. While all these changes deserve appreciation on their own, this article will only take a closer look at the new Secure and Scavenger backpack systems.

Everything Warzone 2 players need to know about Secure and Scavenger backpack systems in DMZ Season 3

As mentioned previously, Secure and Scavenger are two new types of backpacks that will be available in DMZ in Season 3. Both have their own unique use case scenarios and will allow players to approach missions at their own pace. Here's everything that players need to know about two new types of backpacks:

Scavenger: These backpacks will be viable for those who need to carry a lot of loot with them. This is handy while completing missions that require players to exfiltrate a lot of loot simultaneously. Equipping one will remove the third weapon slot, which is usually found in Medium or Large backpacks, and enable players to carry extra items such as loot.

Also, these backpacks will be ideal for players who are on the hunt for more XP from loot.

Secure: Generally, when players exfiltrate from the Exclusion Zone with loot, they turn into XP. However, with Secure backpacks, they will no longer be converted to experience points, with the exception of non-contraband, non-on-soldier items. These items will remain in the backpack of that Active Duty Operator even if they die in the Exclusion Zone.

They will be available for purchase in the Buy Stations and can be found in Orange Caches or received through the new Barter System, using a Barter Recipe (only for Secure backpacks).

These changes to the DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are expected to be welcomed by the community as they will allow them to complete contracts with more flexibility and improve the overall gameplay experience.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 go live on April 12, 2023, on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

