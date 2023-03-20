Best Warzone 2 meta SMG loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

The Season 2 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2 has brought quite a few substantial changes to the meta of the title.

The latest update for Warzone 2 comes with an extensive list of stat adjustments to the weapons in the armory. Alongside introducing a new marksman rifle, the mid-season patch also brings along an extensive set of nerfs and buffs to some of the weapons already in the game.

When it comes to the close range meta, the KV Broadside will no longer be as dominant as it was in the Season 2 patch. Apart from this, a few SMGs have been on the receiving end of some nerfs and buffs. The VEL 46 has seen its close range damage being buffed, which has pushed it to the top of the SMG meta in Season 2 Reloaded.

Buffed VEL 46 is redefining the SMG meta of Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The VEL 46 of Warzone 2 is based on the real-life Heckler & Koch MP7 and is the only weapon on the LMP platform of the title's gunsmith system. Sporting good reaction stats, excellent mobility, and an easy-to-control recoil pattern, this gun is considered by many to be the best all-rounder SMG in the game.

Before the Season 2 Reloaded patch, the only thing that the gun was lacking was sufficient damage output, since the time-to-kill (TTK) value of the VEL 46 was just not competitive enough. However, the latest patch brings a direct buff to its close range damage, turning this gun into an absolute CQC monster.

Mike @Mike__Dhcf Iso Hemlock & Vel 46 Iso Hemlock & Vel 46 🔥 https://t.co/l6lZKTg6tZ

Currently, the gun boasts an upper torso TTK of 594ms at a range of 16 meters, compared to the 720ms and 816ms TTK of Vaznev-9K and PDSW 528 respectively, which are the other meta SMGs of this season. Since the latest stat update, the VEL-46 has been one of the most powerful SMGs in close to mid range gunfights.

However, in order to get the best performance from this meta SMG, gamers have to equip it with optimal attachments. The best VEL 46 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch consists of the following:

Barrel - Tango 228 Barrel

Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

Rear Grip - ZLR Combat Grip

Ammunition - 4.6mm Overpressured +P

Magazine - 50 Round Mag

The VEL 46 loadout is dominating the meta of the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

The Tango 228 Barrel will improve the bullet velocity, damage range, and hip fire accuracy of the gun. This barrel will not only improve the mid-range performance of the weapon, it will also help it in close range, where players may have to resort to hip-fire.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser will boost the reaction stats of the SMG. This attachment will not only improve the aim down sight and sprint to fire speed on the gun, but it will also enhance the aiming stability of the weapon.

WarsZ @WarsZ ABSOLUTE BEST VEL 46 (MP7) CLASS! the range on this thing is nuts paired with the Armor rounds this thing is OP rest of the attachments below ABSOLUTE BEST VEL 46 (MP7) CLASS! the range on this thing is nuts paired with the Armor rounds this thing is OP rest of the attachments below ⬇️ https://t.co/PEeXwAQfT1

The ZLR Combat Grip will add the recoil control improvement that is needed to turn this gun into an easy to control laser beam. If you add the 4.6mm Overpressured +P ammunition, opponents will hardly have any chance to react while they are being blasted with the mini-stuns from these bullets.

Lastly, the 50 Round Magazine will ensure that players have enough bullets to chew through multiple enemies before having to reload. This attachment will allow operators to use this loadout not just in solos and duos but also in trios and quads.

Poll : 0 votes