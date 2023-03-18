Best Modern Warfare 2 SMG loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded had a lot to offer, including quality-of-life changes and those that make the game feel more balanced. Various firearms received nerfs and buffs, altering the meta.

LMGs were severely downgraded, while SMGs received some reasonable enhancements. The VEL 46 is a weapon in the latter category, and it has received some excellent upgrades. This includes increased close-range damage and better handling, as well as mobility, thanks to a fixed 30-round clip.

Popular streamer Ears has offered an effective the VEL 46 loadout that improves the weapon's performance and allows it to excel in close combat. This article will offer a close look at the attachments provided by the streamer.

Best VEL 46 loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The VEL 46 is based on the real-life version of the gun Heckler & Koch MP7 and belongs to the LMP weapon platform. Its stats are impressive, with a fire rate of 952 RPM (rounds per minute), along with minimal recoil.

After the buff, this weapon has become extremely efficient, giving it one of the highest TTKs in close-range. With the right attachments, its ADS speed increases, enabling players to get in that first shot and gain the upper hand. The best loadout for the weapon can be found below.

VEL 46 loadout in Modern Warfare 2(Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

Attachments recommended by Ears

Muzzle: Xten Razor Comp (Tuning: -0.45 aim down sight speed and +0.21 gun lick control)

Xten Razor Comp (Tuning: -0.45 aim down sight speed and +0.21 gun lick control) Barrel: Lach-DX 203MM (Tuning: +0.34 recoil steadiness and -0.15 aim down sight speed)

Lach-DX 203MM (Tuning: +0.34 recoil steadiness and -0.15 aim down sight speed) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (Tuning: -0.37 sprint to fire speed and -37.84 aim down sight speed)

VLK LZR 7MW (Tuning: -0.37 sprint to fire speed and -37.84 aim down sight speed) Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed (Tuning not available)

VEL A-568 Collapsed (Tuning not available) Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 (Tuning: +0.65 recoil stabilization and -0.28 aim walking speed)

Muzzle attachment (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The Xten Razor Comp is specially designed to achieve greater muzzle control and accuracy. Additionally, this attachment enhances the horizontal and vertical recoil control of the VEL 46.

Barrel attachment (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The Lach-DX 203MM is a long heavy barrel that is ideal for the gun. This is because it improves bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy at the expense of reduced ADS speed as well as movement speed.

Laser attachment (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The VLK LZR 7MW improves the ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed, which will definitely come in handy as it increases the user's speed and handling.

Stock attachment in Modern Warfare 2(Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The VEL A-568 Collapsed is the perfect stock for this SMG. Attachment further enhances mobility and handling with increased ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and hip recoil control.

Underbarrel attachment in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Ears)

The FSS Sharkfin 90 is a well-rounded, angled foregrip that allows users to achieve greater precision while targeting and maintaining idle stability. One needs to level the M4 up to 6 to unlock this attachment.

This is the optimum loadout for the VEL 46 and will provide players with a tactical advantage in close-range engagements.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

