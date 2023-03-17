All Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 2 rewards, and how to get them in Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded has introduced a new Raid Episode, which continues from where Episode 1 left off. In addition to this fresh content, the update includes a new marksman rifle, QOL changes, and different weapon balancing.

The Atomgrad Raid is a co-op mode and is part of the Special Ops mission. The raid journey comprises three playable characters from the campaign mode: Captain Price, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and Farah. To complete the mission successfully, players must exercise patience and dedication, and they will be rewarded handsomely.

The following article will cover all the rewards and possible ways players can collect through Episode 2 of Modern Warfare 2's Atomgrad Raid.

All the rewards incorporated with the Atomgrade Raid Episode 2 and possible ways for earning them in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Modern Warfare 2's Atomgrad Raid assignment is performed with three players, each of whom must choose one of the following operators: Captain Price, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and Farah. Episode one is about finding missing allies in Urzikstan, and for that, you will have to enter a highly secured underground area to learn about different secrets and gather information from there.

As previously stated, Episode 2 of Modern Warfare 2 will begin where Episode 1 concludes, and upon the conclusion of both raids, participants will receive some distinctive rewards. Players will need a high degree of dedication to gather every prize, necessitating completing the raid missions multiple times. Following that, you can obtain weapon skins, weapon charms, player cards, and other items.

All of the rewards associated with Episode 2 of the Atomgrad Raid, as well as the process for getting them, are listed below:

Captain Price ‘Bad Boonie’ Operator skin – Players must complete the episode 2 raid once.

– Players must complete the episode 2 raid once. Captain Price ‘All Ghilled Up’ Operator skin – Purchase the raid bundle and complete the episode 2 raid once.

– Purchase the raid bundle and complete the episode 2 raid once. Flick Loading Screen – Random drop from completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random drop from completing Atomgrad Raid Golden Discovery Emblem – Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid Raid Season 2 Weapon Charm – Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid Viscous Weapon Camo – Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid Dead Eyes Loading Screen – Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid Coordinates Emblem – Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid Golden Red Gaze Player Card – Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid

– Random drop for completing Atomgrad Raid Triple Threat Minibak Weapon Blueprint – Players must select the veteran mode and complete the episode 2 road once.

– Players must select the veteran mode and complete the episode 2 road once. Beast Maker Kastov 74u Weapon Blueprint – Collect all Keycards without dying, then unlock the sealed door to reveal the weapon bench with the blueprint.

– Collect all Keycards without dying, then unlock the sealed door to reveal the weapon bench with the blueprint. 15-minute Weapon XP Token – Players will receive this reward every time they complete the Raid.

The maximum rewards are random drops, but the most difficult to obtain will be the Triple Threat Minibak Weapon Blueprint and Beast Maker Kastov 74u Weapon Blueprint, which will require mission expertise and excellent aim.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes