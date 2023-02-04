The best Kastov-74u Sniper Support loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features Modern Warfare 2's expansive collection of modern and tactical firearms, providing players with numerous options to choose from. Weapons in Warzone 2 are highly versatile thanks to their limitless customizability options with the introduction of Gunsmith 2.0.

Among categories like close-range, long-range, and TTK loadouts, Sniper Support is claimed by those weapons that perform relatively well in close-to-mid-range engagements. They are often used as secondary firearms to finish off opponents downed by a sniper and as a full-auto alternative.

The Kastov-74u is a remarkable lightweight assault rifle in Warzone 2

When it comes to Sniper Support, SMGs are limited by their close-range capabilities, while assault rifles (ARs) offer comparatively lesser mobility and are ideally preferred as a primary weapon. This is where the Kastov-74u shines as the ideal sniper support weapon, providing efficient player mobility while trading the effective damage range.

Part of the Kastovia Weapon Platform, the Kastov-74u is a remarkable lightweight assault rifle that can be unlocked by leveling up the Kastov 545 to level 13. Now categorized as an assault rifle, it used to be classified as an SMG in earlier Call of Duty titles due to its compact size and short barrel design.

The Kastov-74u with the Gold completionist camo in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

With Season 2 of Warzone 2 on its way, the following are the best attachments to use on the Kastov-74u for a sniper support build before Season 1 comes to an end on February 15, 2023:

Recommended Attachments:

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Starting off with the muzzle attachment, the FTAC Castle Comp is a Forge Tac compensator. It is designed to enable better accuracy by providing superior vertical and horizontal recoil control while trading aim-down-sight speed. This muzzle attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the 556 Icarus LMG to level 10.

Moving onto the optic, the Cronen Mini Pro is one of the best red-dot sights in the game, providing a precise sight picture with minimal obstruction to your view. Its only downside is a slight delay to ADSing. Players can also opt for any other optic based on their preference. The Cronen Mini Pro can be unlocked by leveling up the Expedite 12 to level 7.

To compensate for the delay in ADSing, the Markeev R7 Stock is an advanced tactical stock aimed at delivering enhanced aim-down-sight speed. This attachment also improves the player's mobility by enhancing their sprint speed and crouch movement speed. Players can unlock the Markeev R7 Stock by leveling up the Minibak SMG to level 9.

The Kastov-74u in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

With the True-TAC Grip, the Kastov-74u's ADS speed is further improved, and its Sprint-to-Fire speed is enhanced. This allows you to clear the distance and finish off a downed enemy after knocking them with your sniper. This smooth rubber grip can be unlocked by leveling up the Vaznev-9K to level 10

Finally, the 45-Round Mag is a medium-sized 5.56 ammunition magazine that perfectly balances a decent ammo count without trading much weapon mobility and weight. Players can opt for different magazine sizes based on the game mode, with shorter mags for solos and larger ones for team-based ones. The 45-Round Mag attachment is unlocked by leveling the M4 to level 5.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's Season 1 Reloaded is live on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

