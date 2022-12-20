Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released by Activision as its latest campaign multiplayer title, which has secured huge launch success and continues to grow with every passing day. The game introduced a gripping storyline with apt character development and a stunning level of visual detail.

Modern Warfare 2 brought along a long list of weapons, some classics and some new, with different names but improved gunplay mechanics. Activision released the inaugural season for the series alongside its latest Battle Royale, following up with the Season 1 Reloaded mid-season update.

The update introduced various changes to the weapon and shifted the meta once again. One of the weapons that climbed a few tiers was the Kastov 545 after the update, as the developers decided to incorporate a few changes to uplift the weapon's place in the hierarchy.

Read on to find the most effective weapon build for the same in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Kastov 545 best build

A total of 10 weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as a result of the brand new cross-progression feature. There are multiple weapons that the player base can utilize to take down their enemies, but only a few excel at the task as they feature some of the best weapon stats.

Assault Rifles are one of the staple weapon classes in the game as they provide a consistent and versatile playstyle that can be utilized in various scenarios. Kastov 545 is one of the weapons that can compete with the top weapons after the mid-season buff.

Kastov 545 weapon build

Kastov 545 belongs to the Assault Rifle weapon class and hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons that provide weapon progression to unlock different assorted attachments. Players can utilize this weapon and mow down the opposing team in Modern Warfare 2 with the correct attachment choices.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The Echoless-80 muzzle is a great choice as it increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness while also providing ample sound suppression to mask the location of the player.

The FSS OLE-V laser is another great attachment that significantly increases the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aim stability and sprint-to-fire speed. The FTAC Ripper 56 increases recoil stabilization, aim stability, and hip fire accuracy but takes a small toll on ADS speed.

The 45-round magazine is crucial for prolonged gunfights as waves of enemies charge towards the player. The Demo-X2 rear grip further increases the weapon’s recoil control, making it more accurate over different ranges.

This weapon build for the Kastov 545 is focused on creating a balanced and high-damage output gun with a tameable recoil. Players can swap out the extended magazine for another attachment slot as it remains subject to player preference.

This concludes with the best weapon build for Kastov 545 that players can utilize in Modern Warfare 2 after the Season 1 Reloaded update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides as we follow all the stories around Activision closely.

