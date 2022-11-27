Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title that was launched on October 28 with a myriad of changes as it was supposed to be a new beginning for the series. The game brought along stunning graphics and introduced a new level of immersive gameplay with the help of realistic details in the virtual world.

The recent addition of an advanced weapon configuration system has allowed players to modify weapons beyond what was previously possible and alter them to serve different purposes in several scenarios. It has opened up paths for fans to explore weapons and concentrate on their merits by enhancing them further.

Players generally choose to use weapons that are stronger in the current patch and utilize the best possible build for them to increase their chances of scoring consecutive wins. This line of application and weapon choice has overshadowed multiple weapons in the same class that packs higher potential.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find the most effective RPK build that can be used in Modern Warfare 2 to deter enemy forces with ease.

Modern Warfare 2 RPK hails from the Kastovia family

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share a total of ten assorted weapon classes which contain and organize the entire arsenal of guns across the platform. The release of Season 1 along with a new Battle Pass has introduced multiple new weapons to this collection, expanding the palette of options for the entire player base.

The RPK belongs to the Light Machine Gun weapon category and has a very high damage output over a long range as compensation for its hefty build that slows down players with the gun on hand. It is a viable choice for the primary weapon slot as its merits outweigh the demerits it drags along subsequently.

The RPK hails from the Kastovia family and offers independent weapon progression to unlock several attachments and gun receivers. The gun offers heavy firepower at the cost of a movement penalty and a higher recoil kick. With the correct choice of attachments, the unbalanced weapon stats can be offset along with enhancing its damaging ability.

Recommended build:

Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

TAC 597 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

Lockgrip Precision 40 Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

The TAC 597 Barrel increases hip fire accuracy along with movement speed, damage range, and bullet velocity at the cost of negatively affecting ADS speed and recoil control.

The FSS OLE-V laser increases the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability while offsetting the negative effects of the barrel.

The Cronen Mini Pro is subject to player preference and can be swapped out for a different optic attachment as the user sees fit. The Lockgrip Precision 40 is an excellent choice for an underbarrel as it increases hip fire accuracy further along with increasing RPK’s gun kick control and aim walking steadiness.

The 40-Round magazine provides the added boost required for mobility while maintaining an average ammo count to take down multiple enemy operators with a single clip.

This weapon build for the RPK Light Machine Gun focuses on movement speed and increases its consistency in damage output over longer ranges.

This concludes with the most prevalent and dominating weapon build for the RPK that can be utilized in Modern Warfare 2 to shut down opposing teams and secure the ultimate victory. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides for Modern Warfare 2.

Poll : 0 votes