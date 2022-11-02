Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has recently come out as the first step towards a new era for the COD saga as announced by Activision in the Call of Duty NEXT event. There aren't too many weapons in the game’s arsenal but feature some of the classic evergreen firearms that players can unlock and use.

Modern Warfare 2 provides all players with the same starting point after which it depends on each of them to decide their own path. Fans can opt to unlock all the weapons by leveling up equally throughout the board or choose to achieve mastery in a single stratum of weapons by completing their respective challenges.

While most players will inherently follow the trend and anchor themselves to use more popular assault rifles, there exist hidden gems in the light machine gun (LMG) section that can outperform the top choices ever so discreetly.

Fans can check out the below build for RAAL LMG that can be used to completely decimate opponents in different multiplayer game mode lobbies.

Modern Warfare 2 best RAAL LMG build

There are a total of ten weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 and each of these contains a certain number of weapons that players can use after unlocking them. Some of these weapons will already be unlocked by default, while others require level progression to be made available. Here is a list of the weapon classes:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

LMG is a well-known class in Modern Warfare 2 that is primarily known for its high damage output and consistency in medium and long-range gunfights. Although rifles from this range can be clunky and difficult to handle initially, a good selection of attachments can tame these massive weapons that are capable of holding an absurd amount of ammo.

Best RAAL LMG build

The RAAL LMG is befitting to be called an overpowered weapon as it can take down enemies to around the 100 meter range with a maximum of 3 to 4 shots. The recoil on the gun is quite low when compared to others in its class, but has slow movement and ADS speed due to its size.

Recommended build

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optics: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: FSS Riot Stock

FSS Riot Stock Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Underbarrel: Demo Narrow Grip

Since the weapon already has great damage output, the requirement for a change in the barrel is questionable but can still work for certain playstyles by different players.

The laser attachment is largely dependent upon player preference and can be used for specific stat boosts but primarily for accuracy increments.

The FSS Riot Stock takes a toll on the recoil control of the weapon, despite increasing the ADS speed along with sprint speed. This is a huge bonus as LMGs have bad movement speeds and take longer to ADS for precision bullet sprays.

The Stip-40 Rear Grip provides extra recoil control that removes some of the recoil debuffs from the RAAL LMG due to the stock attachment and maintains a smoother experience. The Demo Narrow Grip is a great addition that not only increases recoil control but also boosts the accuracy of the weapon significantly.

This is currently the most effective RAAL LMG build that fans can follow in Modern Warfare 2.

