Warzone 2 pro Metaphor's canted laser AR loadout is the best sniper support in Season 2

Sniping is becoming a lost art in Call of Duty Warzone 2 due to the absence of one-shot builds. However, the player base enjoys long-range gunfights with snipers and marksman rifles. Such loadouts must be accompanied by a formidable close-range weapon to protect themselves from ambushes.

Famous Warzone 2 player and content creator Metaphor has engineered a new Chimera setup to create the best sniper support weapon. The player showcased its efficiency in a recent YouTube video with full-match gameplay. Players can take advantage of this new build with a canted laser to easily finish off knocked opponents.

Here is a detailed look at Metaphor’s sniper support Chimera setup in Warzone 2.

Metaphor recommends a new Chimera build for sniper players in Warzone 2 Season 2.

Various sub-machine gun class weapons can become competitive sniper support. The Chimera assault rifle has an advantage over others as it can take short- and long-range gunfights. The gun is relatively new and features a certain degree of flexibility.

Players should be particularly aware of their surroundings, as enemy operators can quickly take control of a sniper’s nest. In such situations, a secondary automatic weapon can save the player’s life and pick up a few kills.

Chimera weapon build

Metaphor took modifications to new heights by creating a sniper support class for the Chimera assault rifle. It is the only weapon introduced with an integrated suppressor in the entire weapons arsenal of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players can utilize Metaphor’s Chimera build and capitalize on its strength.

Here is the complete build with a brief description of all attachments alongside their pros and cons.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: 6.5” EXF Vorpal

6.5” EXF Vorpal Laser: 7mW Canted Laser

7mW Canted Laser Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Stock: TRX-56 Stock

Recommended tuning:

Lockshot KT85: -0.46 vertical, +0.25 horizontal

-0.46 vertical, +0.25 horizontal 6.5” EXF Vorpal: +0.24 vertical, -0.25 horizontal

+0.24 vertical, -0.25 horizontal 7mW Canted Laser: -0.5 vertical, -41.13 horizontal

-0.5 vertical, -41.13 horizontal Lockgrip Precision-40: -0.62 vertical, -0.36 horizontal

-0.62 vertical, -0.36 horizontal TRX-56 Stock: -3.48 vertical, -1.47 horizontal

The Lockshot KT85 muzzle increases horizontal and vertical recoil control but reduces the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The 6.5” EXF Vorpal barrel increases ADS speed, movement speed, and damage range while reducing the recoil control and bullet velocity.

The 7mW Canted laser attachment increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability alongside enabling canted laser aiming. It takes a toll on the recoil stabilization, and the laser is visible to all enemies.

The Lockgrip Precision-40 underbarrel increases hip fire accuracy, gun kick control, and aim walking steadiness but reduces ADS speed. The TRX-56 stock increases recoil control and aiming stability but affects Chimera's ADS speed and mobility.

Metaphor’s Chimera build focuses on boosting its capabilities as a sniper support weapon. It is not the fastest setup but boasts great accuracy, recoil control, and handling stats. Players can freely experiment with the Chimera assault rifle with the help of the advanced gunsmith system.

The Season 2 update introduced several weapon adjustments that broadened the meta. While some players utilize double AR loadouts and sniper builds, others enjoy the latest shotgun. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

