Warzone 2 Season 2: Best one-shot Victus XMR sniper rifle loadout build

Sniping in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been very popular, thanks to the title's Al Mazrah map and the Victus XMR bolt-action sniper rifle's introduction in Season 1. With the release of Season 2, this weapon is making its presence known in modes such as Resurgence with its unique one-shot build, which is ideal even for Ashika Island.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's arsenal of tactical firearms is ever-expanding, with new members added to their catalogs during the release of brand-new seasons and mid-season updates.

Season 1's launch on November 16 witnessed the arrival of the powerful bolt-action Victus XMR. Part of the Imperatorium weapon platform, this rifle is based on the real-life Accuracy International AW50 and uses .50 cal BMG ammunition to deal hard-hitting shots from far away.

The best Victus XMR sniper rifle loadout to use in Season 2 of Warzone 2

As Season 2 introduces tons of new weapon balancing and adjustments, the Victus XMR remains unfazed by its competition, and the following build enhances not only this weapon's quick-scoping capabilities but also makes its bullets capable of one-shotting your opponents:

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Forge TAC Delta 4

Forge TAC Delta 4 Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Ammunition: .50 Cal Incendiary

The Ice Cave weapon camo for the Victus XMR (Image via Activision)

Starting off with the first attachment, the VLK LZR 7 mW is a red laser that enhances the weapon's mobility significantly by providing faster aim-down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and better aiming stability. The only minor downside is that the laser will be visible to opponents and can give away your position. The VLK LZR 7mW can be unlocked by increasing the STB 556's level to 5.

The Forge TAC Delta 4 is a weapon scope designed to provide a clear sight best suited to medium and long-range engagements. This optic offers minimal sniper glint and provides a default 4x zoom and an extended 5.5x magnification. It can be unlocked by getting the 556 Icarus LMG to level 9.

Moving on to the stock, the XRK Rise 50 is a lightweight, tactical sniper stock created by XRK to enhance mobility with the Victus XMR by significantly accelerating sprint, crouch, and ADS speeds. The only con is its weaker recoil control, which is insignificant considering the weapon is a bolt-action sniper rifle. The XRK Rise 50 is unlocked by leveling up the Victus XMR to 19.

Some other available camos for the Victus XMR in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Bruen Q900 Grip is a rubber grip tape that allows players to get that much-needed quick-scoping potential during Warzone 2's intense, fast-paced combat. This smooth-textured rear grip provides faster weapon drawing speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed, making sure gamers don't lose those valuable seconds during gunfights. The Bruen Q900 Grip can be unlocked by getting the MX9 to level 13.

Lastly, the star of this build is the .50 cal Incendiary ammunition. These .50 caliber rounds are responsible for the "one-shot" nature of the Victus XMR thanks to the burning effect this attachment inflicts on opponents, which provides the necessary damage to down or fully eliminate them upon landing your shots.

However, these rounds possess a lower bullet velocity, penetration, and damage range and can be tricky for far-away targets. This ammunition type is unlocked by increasing the Victus XMR's level to 18.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

