Best loadout for 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2

While there aren’t a ton of weapons in Modern Warfare 2, the ones on offer are really quite excellent.

When it comes to Light Machine Guns, few guns stack up to the raw power that the 556 Icarus offers its users. It is a gun that players can use to safely mow down opponents. Some gamers might always go back to their classic M4, but don’t underestimate the stopping power of the Icarus 556.

This article covers how to unlock the Icarus 556 and answers an important question. What loadout are players in Modern Warfare 2 going to want if they want to maximize the damage output of this fantastic device?

Modern Warfare 2's 556 Icarus Light Machine Gun

Modern Warfare 2 features 10 classes of weapons. All of them have their own strengths and weaknesses, making them viable in certain situations. Here are all of the classes:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

Thankfully, the 556 Icarus is a relatively painless weapon to unlock for fans of the LMG line of guns. Just use the M4 until you hit level 19 with it, and the 556 Icarus will be unlocked in Modern Warfare 2.

The 556 Icarus is a fantastic Light Machine Gun with plenty of potential loadout options. It is based on on the real-life Fightlite MCR. It can be fired in Full-Auto or Semi-Auto with a toggle.

A 5.56 NATO caliber weapon, it is a satisfying and powerful tool in the hands of any Modern Warfare 2 player.

What is the ideal build for the 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2?

Optic: SZ Reflex

SZ Reflex Magazine: 100-Round Box Mag

100-Round Box Mag Ammunition: 5.56 Frangible

5.56 Frangible Barrel: Stock

Stock Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Echoline GS-X Suppressor Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90X-10

FSS Sharkfin 90X-10 Reargrip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

You aren’t likely going to want to get up close and personal with the 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2. However, while some feel the stock barrel is sufficient, many other players are choosing to equip the FTAC Coldforge 16” barrel. It increases Bullet Velocity and Damage Range.

For players who aren’t quite confident with this gun yet, this could be a satisfying option. It’s an excellent situation piece, especially if you’re going to have to fight at a slightly longer range than normal.

When it comes to the other options, the SZ Reflex as the Optics is a solid choice for players who demand precision sight pictures. However, it does aim slower.

The 100-Round Box Mag slows the player a bit but will allow them to put far more opponents down without having to worry about ammunition, which is key in any firefight. If you find it's slowing you down too much, you can choose to forgo the 100-Round Box Mag. The 5.56 Frangible ammo also explodes on impact, which delays healing.

If you need a good muzzle that will help keep your position more of a secret, the Echoline GS-X Suppressor has solid sound suppression and also reduces recoil. Pair that with the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel. This particular piece improves aiming idle stability, so it’s easier to unload on an opponent at the drop of a hat.

XTEN Grip reduces recoil and increases handling, making it a quality Modern Warfare 2 part for this LMG.

Rounding this setup out is the Demo Fade Pro Stock, which increases Aim Walking Speed and Sprint Speed. It slightly decreases Aiming Stability, but it’s still a very strong part for the 556 Icarus.

You won’t be doing a ton of running with the 556 Icarus. Having a loadout that helps prevent enemy detection, such as the Ghost perk, will be ideal to make sure you aren’t easily detected.

If you find that the 556 Icarus isn’t your speed, fear not because Sportskeeda has covered a number of Modern Warfare guns. You can check out these loadouts to always be one step ahead of your opponents.

Poll : 0 votes