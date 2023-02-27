Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for Chimera in Season 2

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 update has been a major one. It added a ton of playable content with attractive cosmetics and fan-favorite modes like Gun Game and Infected Island. It also added four new maps, along with the Ranked multiplayer version.

The game offers a wide range of weapon categories to choose from, and the Chimera is classified as an assault rifle but is considered a hybrid SMG with a fast TTK. It is regarded as one of the finest ARs, and with the right attachments, this gun can be deadly in close to mid-range combat.

Best Chimera AR loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

The Chimera is a great gun to use as close-range fights are a very common sight in Modern Warfare 2 matches. It is one of the most versatile ARs available in season 2 and is part of the Bruen Ops weapon platform. The reason this gun is so efficient in close to mid-range combat is its rapid fire rate and minimal recoil.

Players can use the rifle as sniper support or as a main weapon if they favor aggressive gunfights. The firearm's capabilities can be boosted with these attachments, allowing it to wreak havoc in close-range battles spanning 10 to 25 meters:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 6.5" EXF Vorpal

6.5" EXF Vorpal Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

The Sakin Tread-40 is a universal attachment in Modern Warfare 2 and is ideal for the Chimera as its heavy compensator will help gamers keep their muzzle on targets for follow-up shots. This item is great for controlling horizontal recoil as well as the vertical one. The downside is that it decreases ADS speed, along with offering a slight stability reduction. The unlocking requirement for the muzzle is to get the STB 556 to level 4.

The 6.5" EXF Vorpal is a short barrel from Expedite Firearms and is a weapons platform exclusive attachment that can be obtained by raising the Chimera to level 12. This barrel is ideal for the gun, as it is designed to maximize mobility. Additionally, it increases ADS speed and range damage, as well as slightly boosting recoil and reduces bullet velocity.

The Edge-47 Grip is the perfect underbarrel for the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 because it maximizes recoil stability, which helps enhance aiming idle stability for mid-range fights. This attachment will give you better mobility at close ranges at the expense of reduced aim-down-sight speed. The underbarrel can be unlocked by leveling up the M13B to 16.

The Bruen Flash grip provides a grippy texture to the gun, which grants gamers a faster aiming speed and a quicker sprint-to-fire speed. This item is perfect for the Chimera, as mobility is essential in close-quarter fights. The unlocking procedure is to level up the BAS-P to level 21.

The 45-round mag provides the Chimera with an additional punch and is ideal for squad engagements. It provides additional bullet counts, giving players confidence and allowing them to pre-fire foes. The attachment will be available after taking the M4 to level 5.

The above loadout is best for the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 since it solely focuses on mobility and stability. The gun already has a great TTK stat with minimal recoil. Players can definitely opt for this weapon as their primary option or use it as sniper support.

