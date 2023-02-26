Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for FTAC Recon in Season 2

Season 2's update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 added a ton of new playable content to the game. This included the franchise's beloved modes like Gun Game and Infected Land, four new maps, and the addition of Ranked Play.

Battle rifles are one of the different firearms accessible in the game. The FTAC Recon is classified as a battle rifle and is considered a weaker option in most cases. But with the right attachments, the gun becomes powerful and performs well at long ranges. The following article will detail the optimal loadout for the FTAC Recon.

Best FTAC Recon build in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

In the game, the Battle Rifle category includes weapons similar to Assault Rifles but inflict more damage. These firearms are perfect for mid-to-long-range gunfights due to their increased damage range and accuracy. In the most recent patch, the gun was buffed with increased sprint speed.

The gun belongs to the famous M4 platform and has excellent base stats in Modern Warfare 2. With the right attachments, it can annihilate enemies with ease. The game's advanced gunsmith system and various customization options allow you to modify and adjust your gun for various battle scenarios.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Shred CP90

Shred CP90 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Magazine: 15-Round Mag

15-Round Mag Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

The perfect muzzle for FTAC Recon is the Shred CP90 in Modern Warfare 2. It is a reliable universal attachment that provides better recoil control for repeated shots fired on a single target. Additionally, it helps the player control the horizontal and vertical recoil at the expense of lower aiming stability and ADS speed. To unlock the attachment, players should level up their FTAC Recon to level 11.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel adds roughness to the gun, resulting in a snappy foregrip to control blowback and deliver quick-accurate rounds. In addition, the attachment improves hip fire precision with targeting and recoil stability while decreasing ADS and walking pace. The attachment can be obtained by leveling up the Lachmann-762 to level 6.

The Cronen Mini Red Dot is perfect for FTAC Recon and is a universal attachment in Modern Warfare 2 that can be used on all weapon systems after leveling up the FSS Hurricane to level 3. A tiny red for sight with an unobtrusive frame and clear vision will keep you focused while shooting.

The 15-round magazine is required for the gun because the additional bullets will be useful when fighting at mid-range. It boosts ADS speed while increasing movement, reloading speed, and agility. The bullet count is low, but the damage it deals compensates for the lower bullet count.

The Support CP90 Grip is a rifle grip with a hand shelf that offers better stability for pinpoint precision. The only disadvantage is that it lowers ADS and aim-walking movement efficiency. The attachment's unlocking requirement is to level up the FTAC Recon to level 15.

The above loadout is best for the FTAC Recon in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. Players should keep in mind that the loadout is strictly for mid-range fights. For long-range fights, you will be easily out-gunned by full-auto weapons.

Poll : 0 votes