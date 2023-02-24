Best Warzone 2 loadout for the buffed Lachmann-762 in Season 2

The second seasonal patch of Warzone 2 is live on all platforms and has brought numerous changes to the meta of the title.

Like any other major patch in Warzone 2, the latest also comes with many readjustments to the stats of the weapons in the game's armory. The battle rifle class has primarily received many buffs and nerfs, and all four weapons have undergone some changes.

Among the battle rifles, the Lachmann-762 has seen quite a few readjustments made to its stats, and as such, this gun needs a revision to its loadout in the new season. This article will highlight the pros and cons of using this battle rifle and indexing its best attachments for BR matches.

Buffed Lachmann-762 hits like a runaway freight train in Warzone 2 Season 2.

The Lachmann-762 battle rifle of Warzone 2 is modeled after the real-life Heckler & Koch G3 and is considered one of the best battle rifles of the season, just after the TAQ-V.

Being a battle rifle, the gun fires bullets of heavier caliber than its assault rifle counterpart, equating to a much higher damage count per bullet. However, to balance this out, this gun has a much higher recoil and lower fire rate than Lachmann-556.

In the Season 2 patch, Lachmann-762's stat readjustments have caused it to have much better recoil control than in Season 1 and increased long-range damage.

As such, players will find the gun much easier to control, and thus, they will be able to engage enemies at long range with it without too much effort. However, to get the best results from the weapon, operators will have to kit it with the following attachments:

Muzzle - LockShot KT85

LockShot KT85 Barrel - Romeo FT 16" Barrel

Romeo FT 16" Barrel Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine - 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

Lachmann-762 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

This loadout of Lachmann-762 is mainly tuned for mid to long-range gunfights, be it on Ashika Island or Al Mazrah.

The LockShot KT85 muzzle attachment improves the gun's vertical and horizontal recoil control. Combined with the recoil improvements of the Romeo FT 16" Barrel, players will have minimal issues in controlling the recoil kick of the gun.

The Romeo FT 16" barrel also increases the weapon's damage range, bullet velocity, and hip fire accuracy. The added hip-fire accuracy bonus will allow players to use this gun even at close range in case of emergencies where the players don't have the time to switch to the secondary.

The Cronen Mini Pro is regarded as the cleanest blue-dot optic in Warzone 2 and will be the perfect scope for Lachmann-762. It will give the players a clear view of both the downrange and periphery and have minimal visual kick while firing the gun.

The 50 Round Drum magazine is a must-have if the operator plays trios or quads mode. However, they can shift to the 30 Round Mag to get better ADS speed if they are playing solos or duos.

Lachmann-762's primary purpose is to engage against enemies at long ranges. As such, having a higher bullet velocity is necessary to ease gunfights. In this regard, the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition plays an integral part as it improves the muzzle velocity by an additional 368m/s muzzle speed.

This is the best loadout for the Lachmann-762 battle rifle in Warzone 2 Season 2. With buffed long-range damage output, this is an ideal weapon to quickly eviscerate enemies in the current season.

