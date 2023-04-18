Warzone 2 players have a new favorite assault rifle after Season 3 ISO Hemlock nerf

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s weapon meta went through significant changes, with the recently-deployed Season 3 bringing varying statistical tweaks to fan-favorite guns. Unfortunately, one of the most highly preferred long-range assault rifles, the ISO Hemlock, was struck with disheartening nerfs. However, the change paved the way for its competent peer, the Kastov 762, to take first place in the meta.

The ISO Hemlock became a massively sought-after weapon after its introduction in Warzone 2 Season 2 back in February. It rose to popularity due to its low recoil and high damage output, which made it the perfect assault rifle for long and mid-range encounters.

The April 12 update hit the popular gun with two debilitating changes, affecting its ranged damage potential. The patch also reduced the lower torso damage output of the weapon. As expected, players quickly realized the nerfs’ effect, leading to a sharp decline in the ISO Hemlock’s pick rate.

Interestingly, the Kastov 762, which was an unsung hero among assault rifles for most of its existence in Warzone 2, became a breakout weapon after last week’s patch.

Kastov 762 replaces ISO Hemlock on the weapon popularity charts in Call of Duty Warzone 2

Kastov 762's impressive surge in popularity (Image via WZ Ranked)

According to a reliable statistic tracker, WZRanked, the Kastov 762 has etched itself as the new meta-dominating weapon in Warzone 2, sitting at around 26.3% usage rate at the time of writing this article. The old chart-topper, the ISO Hemlock, on the other hand, holds ninth position on the leaderboard.

As per WZRanked’s weapon usage graph, Kastov 762 clearly caught the player base’s attention right after Season 3 went live. At the same time, the ISO Hemlock’s usage rate dropped from 19.7% to 4.1% within days after its nerfs.

The Kastov 762 is known for its efficacy in long-range fights owing to its fast time-to-kill stats and annihilating firepower. While its recoil pattern can be slightly difficult to master, players can easily slap attachments to boost accuracy.

The top five weapons in Warzone 2’s current meta are as follows:

Kastov 762 (Assault Rifle) Vaznev-9K (Sub-Machine Gun) FJX-Imperium (Sniper Rifle) Cronen Squall (Battle Rifle) Raal MG (Light Machine Gun)

It will be interesting to note the fates of the ISO Hemlock and Kastov 762 with future updates in the game.

Assault rifles are the go-to weapons class for fans of Activision’s successful battle royale title, offering reliable damage output and high potency in mid-range combat. However, these guns aren’t restricted to moderately ranged scenarios only. While some AR weapons are specially crafted to shine in close-range fights like SMGs, many are deadly in long-range encounters.

