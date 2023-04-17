Best Warzone 2 meta loadout to use in Season 3

Just like any other major patch in Warzone 2, the Season 3 update has also brought about varied changes to the title's meta. A new set of buffs and nerfs have been introduced to weapons in the armory and the list of viable firearms has changed this season. The developers of Warzone 2 have listed all these weapon stats adjustments in the Season 3 patch notes.

As mentioned in the notes, the new seasonal update has nerfed a few guns that were in the meta category last season, of which the prominent ones are the ISO Hemlock, TAQ-56, RAAL MG, Lachmann Sub, and the Vaznev-9K.

While the aforementioned weapons are some of the most popular ones that have been nerfed, few have been on the receiving end of massive buffs. The performance of the STB 556 assault rifle and the BAS-P SMG has improved by a significant margin. Additionally, three-bolt action sniper rifles can now one-shot their enemies with explosive ammunition through a head shot.

As such, the STB 556 and MCPR-300 are being regarded as the main meta guns of Warzone 2 Season 3. This article details the pros of using these two guns along with indexing their best loadout.

Meta loadout of Warzone 2 Season 3: STB 556 and MCPR-300

As mentioned above, the one-shot setup of MCPR-300 paired with the sniper support loadout of the STB 556 is considered the main meta loadout of Warzone 2 Season 3.

With the advent of one-shot snipers, many skilled players with good aim and trigger discipline will be able to take full advantage of this meta to eliminate their enemies instantly. Plus, the STB 556 with its SMG-esque time-to-kill (TTK) value can dominate gunfights in close to mid-range engagements.

STB 556 Sniper support loadout

The STB 556 is an assault rifle from the Bruen Bullpup platform in Warzone 2's armory. It is loved by players for its incredibly low recoil and fantastic close to mid-range TTK. With the latest buff to its damage in the Season 3 patch, players will be able to eliminate enemy Operators with minimal effort.

Best loadout for sniper support STB 556 in Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/P4wnyhof)

These characteristics of the STB 556 turn it into a deadly sniper support weapon with a proper set of attachments. To get the best performance from this meta AR, players need to kit it with the following:

Muzzle - Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel - FTAC FB20

FTAC FB20 Optics - Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Laser - VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine - 42 Round Mag

MCPR-300 one-shot loadout

Among the three bolt action sniper rifles that can one-shot their opponents, the MCPR-300 is the best. The gun not only features very high bullet velocity, which is a must-have for long-range snipers, but it also boasts a really fast aim-down sight (ADS) speed, making it one of the best quick-scopers available in the game.

Best one-shot loadout for MCPR-300 in Season 3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

In Warzone 2 Season 3, the best attachments for an excellent one-shot head-shot setup of the MCPR-300 are as follows:

Muzzle - Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optics - Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Magazine - 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition - .300 Mag Explosive

These two weapons, when paired together, make the best meta loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3.

