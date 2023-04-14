Warzone 2: JGOD reveals overpowered meta Cronen Squall loadout in Season 3

Season 3 of Warzone 2 introduced a powerful new battle rifle called the Cronen Squall, which is showing promising results and might secure its spot in the long-range weapon meta. As the Cronen Squall continues to dominate the new season, it has attracted the attention of YouTuber and Warzone 2 expert JGOD, who is renowned for his in-depth meta and weapon analysis for each new weapon and seasonal updates.

The third season went live on April 12, 2023, for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 and introduced tons of new in-game content to both titles. This includes an overhaul to DMZ, the Massive Resurgence game mode on Al Mazrah, new multiplayer maps, Gunfight game mode, the exotic Season 3 Battle Pass, and more.

JGOD explores best meta loadout for Cronen Squall Battle Rifle loadout in Season 3 of Warzone 2

Part of the Hailfire weapon platform, the Cronen Squall is a semi-automatic, bullpup battle rifle chambered in 6.8 Wrath and is crafted for long-range engagement and exceptional damage output. While a battle rifle, this weapon does provide an automatic trigger, enabling players to use it just like any other regular rifle.

The Cronen Squall arrives in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of the free unlockable weapons in the Season 3 Battle Pass and can be obtained as an HVT (high-value target) by unlocking the four other rewards present in Sector C11 of the battle pass.

In his latest YouTube video, JGOD showcased this brand new battle rifle in all its glory, labeling it as "surprisingly good" and having the quality to be a meta competitor in Season 3.

He claims that this battle rifle checks all the boxes of a meta weapon, such as TTK, ADS speed, damage per magazine, handling, and so on. Without further ado, let us take a look at JGOD's recommended attachment for the Cronen Squall meta loadout build in Season 3 of Warzone 2:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Ammunition: 6.8 High velocity

6.8 High velocity Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Starting off with the muzzle attachment, the Sakin Tread-40 is a heavy compensator that enables players to keep their muzzle on target for follow-up shots by improving the horizontal as well as vertical recoil control. The only downside is a slower ADS speed due to the muzzle's weight. The Sakin Tread-40 can be unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 to level 4.

Coming to the barrel modification, the HR6.8 Barrel is a long and heavy barrel for the Cronen Squall that is designed to control shots at a distance. The barrel not only improves the recoil control but also enhances the damage range and bullet velocity. With the latest buffs to heavy barrels in Season 3, the HR6.8 barrel is ideal for this battle rifle and is unlocked upon leveling up the Cronen Squall to level 2.

When it comes to weapon optics, the Cronen Squall is ideal for long-range engagements. Hence, the AIM OP-V4 is the perfect companion for this build. Providing a clear and magnified picture, the AIM OP-V4 allows players to hit targets with minimal obstruction. The AIM OP-V4 can be unlocked by leveling up the BAS-P to level 5.

Moving onto the ammunition type, the 6.8 High Velocity is an ammo modification that substitutes the weapon's default rounds for lighter ones that can travel further distances and with minimal bullet fall-off.

The ammunition trades a higher bullet velocity for a shorter damage range. The 6.8 High Velocity rounds are unlocked by ascending the Cronen Squall to level 4.

Finally, for the magazine attachment, the 50 Round Drums are drum magazines that provide a greater ammo capacity without much decrement in mobility thanks to the weapon's overall superior ADS. While a 45-round magazine would benefit the weapon further, as suggested by JGOD, the drum mags enable players to completely eliminate opponents from range. The 50 Round Drums is unlocked by ascending the Cronen Squall to level 23.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

