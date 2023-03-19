Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received its mid-season update, introducing a few new changes. The STB 556 has received a few buffs in the Season 2 Reloaded patch, which quickly helped it rise in popularity. The buff was introduced to extend the weapon’s long-range capabilities.

The STB 556 has been a mid-tier gun that the player base feels comfortable using in different loadouts. It is not the fastest-killing assault rifle in the class but features a competitive fire rate that makes it flexible in several gunfight scenarios.

Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator P4wnyhof recently showcased the meta loadout for the weapon in a YouTube video.

Let us look closer at P4wnyhof’s most effective STB 556 weapon build for Warzone 2.

P4wnyhof recommends best STB 556 setup for Warzone 2 in Season 2 Reloaded

Activision's team of developers ensures the playing field is leveled. The makers consider various metrics like game data, kill-death ratio, pick rate, and player feedback before implementing weapon adjustments. The assault rifle class has been a staple choice for the community throughout the entire Call of Duty series.

The STB 556 is a strong contender for the top spot after the mid-seasonal patch in Warzone 2 Season 2. The update increased its long-range damage stats and limited the bullets required to eliminate enemies at the furthest distance.

STB 556 weapon guide

The most defining quality of weapons like STB 556 and M4 are their flexibility and reliability in medium and longer ranges. The STB 556 boasts a high fire rate of 741 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a muzzle velocity of 590 m/s. Players can capitalize on its strengths with the correct choice of attachments and either use it as a primary or support secondary weapon.

P4wnyhof suggests his new meta STB 556 build to make the most of this weapon. Here is the complete build alongside the pros and cons of every attachment.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Bruen Turaco 686mm

Bruen Turaco 686mm Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb

Recommended tuning:

Bruen Turaco 686mm: +0.5 vertical, +0.4 horizontal

+0.5 vertical, +0.4 horizontal Schlager 3.4x: -3 vertical, -1.35 horizontal

-3 vertical, -1.35 horizontal 5.56 High Velocity: -0.7 vertical, -9 horizontal

-0.7 vertical, -9 horizontal Bruen TS-30 Comb: +0.35 vertical, +0.2 horizontal

The Bruen Turaco 686mm barrel is an excellent attachment that increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control alongside providing sound suppression. The barrel takes a small toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control of the weapon.

The Schlager 3.4x is a great optic attachment for engaging in medium and long-range gunfights. However, it is a personal choice and can be swapped for another optic like the Cronen Mini Pro.

The 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces the overall damage range. The 42-Round Magazine allows players to participate in extensive gunfights on the battlefield.

The Bruen TS-30 Comb increases aiming stability and recoil steadiness while reducing overall ADS and movement speeds.

P4wnyhof’s STB 556 weapon build focuses on utilizing its buffed damage. It is not the most agile setup, but it can inflict massive damage. This is one of the strongest primary builds for the assault rifle, with the best meta attachments.

The Season 2 Reloaded update brought along various changes and introduced a new Limited-Time Event (LTE) to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The event features a secret one-shot sniper Victus XMR weapon that can be found on every map in Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes