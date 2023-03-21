Best Warzone 2 BAS-P sniper support meta loadout after Season 2 Reloaded buff

The BAS-P SMG received a much-awaited buff with the Season 2 Reloaded update in Warzone 2. The weapon balancing introduced to the BAS-P with Season 2 Reloaded has increased its damage range and sprint to fire speed, making it one of the meta sniper support weapons of the current season.

Sniper support weapons are versatile medium-range weapons that allow players to close in on their opponents and eliminate them after knocking them down with their sniper rifle.

The Season 2 Reloaded mid-season update also featured tons of new content in Warzone 2, including the brand new Tempus Torrent marksman rifle, all-new Path of the Ronin challenges and rewards, new store bundles, and map updates to Ashika Island and Al Mazrah.

Best "sniper support" BAS-P loadout to use during Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

Introduced with the release of Warzone 2 in November 2023, the BAS-P was available as a free unlockable reward in the Season 1 Battle Pass and ground loot in battle royale game modes.

Part of the Bruen Ops weapon platform, this weapon is based on the real-life SIG MPX submachine gun and is a tactical, lightweight SMG with extensive customizability options, making it a viable sniper support weapon.

While not as dominant as the Fennec 45 or Lachmann Sub, the BAS-P boasts an equally aggressive fire rate and minimal recoil. That being said, here is a look at the best meta BAS-P sniper support build in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded:

"The Feared" weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments

Barrel: 10.5" Bruen Typhon

10.5" Bruen Typhon Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Starting off with the barrel modification, the 10.5" Bruen Typhon barrel attachment is a short barrel with an integrated suppressor, providing superior stealth and mobility to the weapon. The barrel enhances the bullet velocity and damage range of this weapon along with improved hip fire accuracy. The Bruen 10.5" Typhon is unlocked by leveling up the BAS-P to level 23.

Meanwhile, the VLK LZR 7mW is a red laser that significantly improves the aim down-sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed, enabling players to engage in close-quarters gunfights faster and save those crucial seconds between life and death. The VLK LZR 7mW can be unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 assault rifle to level 5.

When it comes to stock attachments, the Bruen Flash V4 Stock is ideal for a sniper support build, allowing you to close in on downed opponents. This lightweight tactical stock allows for fast-paced action by enhancing movement speed, ADS speed, crouch movement speed, aim walking speed, and even hip fire accuracy. This stock attachment is unlocked by leveling up the BAS-P to level 10.

"Slipstream" weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

For the underbarrel attachment, the Merc Foregrip is a long vertical grip that provides remarkable vertical recoil control by improving recoil stabilization and aim walking steadiness. It also enables better hip fire spray through improved hip recoil control and hip fire accuracy. The Merc Foregrip underbarrel grip can be unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-V to level 6.

Finally, for the magazine attachment, the 50 Round Drum allows players to shoot for extended durations without running out of ammo due to the weapon's high fire rate. The higher ammo count is useful in Resurgence and other team-based game modes where players are required to shoot multiple targets without having to reload. The 50 Round Drum is unlocked by leveling up the BAS-P to level 20.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Season 02 Reloaded is available now in Call of Duty The time is now. Deploy into the all-new Himmelmatt Expo Core MP map, Raid Episode 2 a Camo Challenge Event, plus more free contentSeason 02 Reloaded is available now in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The time is now. Deploy into the all-new Himmelmatt Expo Core MP map, Raid Episode 2 a Camo Challenge Event, plus more free content 🔥Season 02 Reloaded is available now in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII. https://t.co/OKaFN7keES

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes