Best sniper support loadout in Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded

With Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded almost ending, players will surely like to dominate the end of the season at its best. While the game offers plenty of weapons in its arsenal, choosing the best among them can be a nuisance.

Players who like to play with snipers and take those enemies down from a distance will need a secondary weapon to keep their surroundings in check. If you are looking for the best sniper support class in Warzone 2 season 1 reloaded, this article will surely help you.

Read below to learn about the best sniper support class setup in Call of Duty battle royale.

Kastov-74U best class setup in Warzone 2

The Kastov-74U is undoubtedly one of the most powerful assault rifles in Warzone 2's weaponry. Part of the Kastovia platform in the new Gunsmith 2.0 system, the weapon is a remastered version of AK-74u from Modern Warfare (2019). With its insane fire range, massive damage output, and very low TTK, the gun can decimate people in the blink of an eye.

Using the weapon as your secondary sniper is one of the best choices you'll make in-game. As you can easily counter enemies in concise range, with the gun's ability to perform well in mid-range, you won't have much of a problem handling all the scenarios.

Here is the best sniper support class setup for the Kartov-74U

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

The most crucial attachment in the build is the SAKIN Tread-40 Muzzle. It's a heavy compensator that'll help keep your shots in check and control better. It increases both the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the gun. However, it does come with some cost of the Aim Down Sight Speed and Aiming Stability.

Another strong attachment in the build is the FSS OLS-V Laser. This red FSS Laser is visible to enemies. However, with its ability to increase ADS speed, Aiming Stability, and Sprint to Fire Speed, it becomes easier to control the gun at close range. Hence, it evens the odds of less mobility out of the weapon by a considerable margin.

Using the 45 Round Magazine in the weapon is necessary. As the base weapon offers only 30 bullets at the get-go, it can be challenging to face multiple enemies simultaneously. Hence, the 45-Round Magazine is necessary to create the best sniper support build for Warzone 2.

As for the ammunition, using the 5.45 High-Velocity one is recommended to increase the velocity when firing those bullets. This will help you engage in combat from a decent range. Furthermore, with the Cronen Mini Pro's precision sight picture, you'll be able to land your shots on target more quickly.

