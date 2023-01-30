When does Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded end?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's ongoing season will conclude in approximately a fortnight, paving the way for the much anticipated Season 2 update to be deployed. As fans may know, Activision and Infinity Ward have multiple changes planned for the next update in the popular battle royale game, which is currently in its first season.

Season 1 Reloaded is a free mid-season update, which was deployed on December 14, 2022, a month after Warzone 2's official launch. It has contributed to the battle royale game's evolving meta by adding influential QoL updates, weapon balances, UI tweaks, and bug fixes.

The end date for Season 1 Reloaded will also mark the conclusion of Warzone 2's first season and the start of Season 2.

Everything you need to know about Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded's end date

As per the official statement, Warzone 2 Season 2 will begin on February 15, 2023, indicating that the ongoing Season 1 Reloaded's finale is set to take place on the same date. Season 2 is expected to begin at 10 AM PT.

Players should be able to preload the Season 2 update starting February 13, 2023. However, preloading it will not give them early access. Season 1 Reloaded and Season 1 will remain active in Warzone 2 until the next season officially begins.

With Season 1 about to pull its curtains, fans are keen to embrace Warzone 2 the new content, which is expected to bring significant changes to the battle royale's existing meta. From the return of 1v1 Gulag and Resurgence to new weapons, the upcoming season is about to please many Warzone veterans.

Warzone 2 Season 2: Everything we know so far

Activision released an early update blog post to provide exciting insights into some upcoming changes in the new season. Here are a few things fans should look out for:

The 2v2 Gulag format will exit the game for good. It will be replaced by the original Warzone overtime mechanic - the Domination-style flag control point. For those unaware, the Gulag will now host a 1v1 format, no Jailer, and some logistical changes to encourage winning and exploring the arena.

Players will see changes to the overall battle royale cash economy.

The game will no longer feature loot windows/menus. The upcoming season will introduce floating loot that will drop out of all containers, similar to loot from Supply Boxes.

Medium and Large Backpacks will be removed. Eliminated players will now drop loot on the ground, instead of a backpack holding the loot.

Considerable changes to Loadouts are coming in Season 2. For starters, players will now enjoy customizable Perk Packages.

A host of DMZ changes, including a brand new Exclusion Zone, is coming to the game via Season 2.

And many more changes.

In addition to the list mentioned above, the new season will also reintroduce the popular Resurgence experience and a new small-sized map like Rebirth Island to suit the iconic mode's fast-paced format. However, Activision is yet to verify whether Resurgence will appear with Season 2 or via its inevitable mid-season update, Season 2 Reloaded.

The aforementioned list is only an introductory idea to Season 2's extensive patch notes, which are yet to be publicized.

Poll : 0 votes