'Castle' from World at War reportedly coming back to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2

With Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 around the corner, the hype regarding the forthcoming season has sky-rocketed. As fans anticipate new content for the upcoming season, a recent leak has surfaced within the community suggesting a possible return to the classic multiplayer map in the game.

According to multiple leakers, 'Castle' from Call of Duty: World at War is returning to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2. Built by Treyarch Studios, the map might be a great merger between them and Infinity Ward.

Read on to learn more about the map and the leaks regarding Season 2.

Modern Warfare 2's next season will possibly be 'Japan' themed

Introduced in 2008, 'Castle' was one of the core maps in the World at War multiplayer mode. Set in a conflicted Japan, the map was a battleground between Japanese forces and the US Army. Call of Duty has reintroduced the map in Vanguard as the game was set during World War 2. Hence, we have already seen a remastered version of the map in Call of Duty.

However, seeing Treyarch's map from Infinity Ward's perspective would be exciting content for fans if the leaks prove true in the forthcoming season. Call of Duty has already announced that the next season is being delayed for two weeks, and there will be brand new maps for the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer mode.

The franchise is yet to confirm the reintroduction of the map, and any information is merely speculative. However, another leak has indicated a Japan-themed season in the forthcoming days. Additionally, there are rumors of Ronin's return to Modern Warfare (2019).

Ronin was one of the key Operators in the 2019 title and is expected to return in Season 2 of Call of Duty.

Read the bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience We want to share some updates coming to Season 02 for Multiplayer, DMZ and Battle Royale with our community.Read the @InfinityWard community update that covers a wide range of topics and adjustments in order to deliver a better player experience ▶️ bit.ly/S02CommunityUp… https://t.co/q2iG2Ptkit

The game will also see the return of the much-awaited ranked mode in the multiplayer section. With some classic modes returning, the next Call of Duty season is expected to offer players an interesting experience.

For Warzone 2, the next season will bring back the much-awaited resurgence mode with a new small map. There will also be major changes in the DMZ section and a quality-of-life update in the battle royale mode.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 update will go live on February 15, 2023.

