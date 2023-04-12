Warzone 2 Season 3 patch official notes: Tempered plate carriers, weapon balance changes, QOL improvements, and more

The Warzone 2 Season 3 patch official notes are now live, and there is a ton to unpack with the new update that is making its way to the battle royale game.

From weapon balance changes to new modes and mechanics, the new Warzone and Modern Warfare season is going to be a big one and it will be quite exciting to see just how well the new changes play out and what the meta is looking to bring.

Warzone 2 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the game’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Warzone 2 Season 3 patch official notes

GLOBAL

RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT

Earlier this month, the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ team revealed new detections and tools in the fight against cheaters, including in Ranked Play.

BATTLE PASS

BlackCell

BlackCell is a Battle Pass Bundle and Pro Pack combined with even more items. BlackCell is a premium offering that provides incredible value – to be used across both games. For more details, see the BlackCell blog.

Automatic Spend

There is still the option to unlock Battle Pass sectors manually, and players can switch between Automatic and Manual pathing at any time during the season, which is great for those who don’t mind what other rewards they earn after they get their favorites.

EVENTS

Trophy Hunt New Limited-Time Event

Players and enemy combatants will drop Trophies when eliminated. Trophies can also be found via loot. Trophies must be collected and secured at an Upload Station to add them to your bank.

Multiplayer

Trophies drop from each unique player killed. Collect Trophies and finish the match to add them to your bank.

Battle Royale

Operators and AI Combatants drop Trophies when eliminated

Trophies can also be found by looting.

Trophies are extracted from the match via the following methods:

Secured at an Upload Station

Match victory

DMZ

Operators and Agents drop trophies when killed. Trophies can also be found in loot. Trophies must be collected and secured at an Upload Station, or extracted to add them to your bank.

Once extracted, these trophies can be exchanged for items shown in the Events tab, including:

Weapon Blueprints

Vehicle Skins

Battle Pass Token Tier Skips

Those who redeem enough items will also unlock some exclusive Operator Skins for their efforts.

PROGRESSION

Progression has been updated for Season 03:

Prestige 10: Unlocked at Level 500

Prestige 11: Unlocked at Level 550

Prestige 12: Unlocked at Level 600

Prestige 13: Unlocked at Level 650



CHALLENGES

New Weapon Unlock Challenges for Season 02 Battle Pass weapons:

ISO Hemlock - Get 20 Longshot kills with Assault Rifles

KV Broadside - Get 10 one-shot kills with Shotguns

Dual Kodachis - Get 20 kills with Melee weapons

New Camo and Mastery Challenges for the Cronen Squall and FJX Imperium

New set of Prestige Stickerbook Challenges

WEAPONS

New Weapons

FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle

Engineered destruction at its finest, this anti-personnel, bolt-action Sniper Rifle intervenes in tense situations with hard-hitting .408 rounds.

Cronen Squall Battle Rifle

A bullpup, semi-automatic rifle chambered in 6.8 Wrath and designed for distance shooting and exceptional damage output.

WEAPON BALANCING

Assault Rifles

ISO Hemlock

All Damage Ranges reduced

Lower Torso Damage reduced

M13B

Headshot Damage slightly reduced

Lower Torso Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distance increased

Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced

STB 556

Headshot Damage increased

Leg Damage increased

Lower Torso Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distance increased

Mid-range Damage reduced

TAQ-56

Headshot Damage Increased

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased

Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased

Lachmann 762

Movement Speed increased

SO-14

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

TAQ-V

Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased

Handguns

Basilisk

Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

Headshot Damage reduced

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only

Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased

Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased

Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased

RPK

Close-mid Damage slightly reduced

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent

All Damage Ranges reduced slightly

Close-mid Damage reduced slightly

Headshot Damage reduced

Submachine Guns

Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased

BAS-P

ADS Move Speed increased

All Damage Ranges increased

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only

Lachmann Sub

Headshot Damage decreased

Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased

Burst-Fire time between shots decreased

Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased

MX9

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Vaznev-9K

Headshot Damage decreased

VEL 46

Headshot Damage decreased

ATTACHMENTS

Ammunition

Basilisk

.500 Snakeshot

Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Explosive

Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot | Warzone 2.0 Only

Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree

ISO Hemlock

.300 Blackout (All Types)

Headshot Damage increased

Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased

Initial Recoil increased slightly

Long-range Damage decreased

Mid-range Damage increased

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only

Recoil violence increased

Barrel, Stock, and Magazine Attachment stats are affected according to how ‘Large’, ‘Small’, ‘Heavy’, ‘Light’, ‘Long’, or ‘Short’ they are relative to other Attachments. In essence, the below changes increase the upsides of most Attachments stats while decreasing their downsides—resulting in an overall increase to Attachment power level.

Barrel

Heavy Barrels

ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced

Light Barrels

Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced

Short Barrels

ADS Speed benefit increased

Damage Range penalty reduced

Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing

Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing

Bipod

ADS Speed penalty reduce

Laser

Laser brightness increased

Magazine

Large Magazines

Light Machine Guns (Global)

Handling and Movement penalties reduced

Kastov 545

60 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

Kastov 762

40 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

Lachmann Sub

50 Round Drum

Handling penalty reduced

M13B

60 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

M16

60 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

Vaznev-9K

45 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

VEL 46

50 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

60 Round Magazine

Handling penalty reduced

Small Magazines

Movement Speed increased

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Fennec 45

Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)

Damage increased

Damage Ranges reduced

Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Time between bursts reduced

STB 556

Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)

Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distances increased

Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Time between shots increased

Rear Grip

Basilisk

Akimbo Basilisk

Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Stock

Heavy Stocks

ADS Move Speed penalty reduced

Aiming Stability benefit increased

Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased



GENERAL

Blueprints

Pro-Tuning is no longer removed from all Attachments when altering a Pro-Tuned Blueprint

Bomb Squad

Explosive Damage mitigation now also applies to Armor | Warzone 2.0 Only

Damage Feedback

Visual feedback adjusted to increase visibility when taking damage

Death Effects

Death Effects are now visible when killing AI

Dive

Diving fire delay reduced

Slide

Sliding speed slightly increased

FIELD UPGRADES

Adjustments

Added Thermal Vision to the Tactical Camera for Night Map Modes

EQUIPMENT

Gas Grenades should no longer detonate enemy explosives

Claymore | Warzone 2.0 Only

Armor damage reduced

Flash Grenade

Flash effect duration reduced

Frag Grenade | Warzone 2.0 Only

One hit kill radius against fully armored Players reduced

Proximity Mine | Warzone 2.0 Only

Armor damage reduced

Armor damage reduced against crouched or prone Players

Semtex

Now kills downed Players when stuck



KILLSTREAKS

Players watching a Killcam after getting killed by a Cruise Missile will no longer be looking downwards when they respawn

Reduced the range of screen shakes for Precision Airstrike explosions

Juggernaut should now be able to see the tablet screen when planting or defusing a bomb

Bomb Drone | Warzone 2.0 Only

Can no longer down fully armored Players

Cluster Mine | Warzone 2.0 Only

Armor damage reduced

VEHICLES

Vehicle windows can now be destroyed by melee attacks

Vehicle tires can now be popped with knives

AUDIO

Added a new cinematic music slider to the front end, which will allow Players to control UI music, game intros/outros, and cinematic sequences separately from music that happens during gameplay

Various refinements to footstep and occlusion mixes

SOCIAL

Groups Request Manager

Quality of life improvements for requests to join groups in the Social menu.

Recruit a Friend

Know someone who has yet to experience Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? You and your friends can get rewarded through the new Recruit a Friend program.

Recruits and recruiters can then earn rewards for completing challenges together

NOTE: This Program is not available in Austria, Argentina, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, and the Philippines.

UI/UX

Player names now appear in the squad lists of a Private Battle Royale Match

Added the ability to preview tracers and death effects that come with weapon Blueprints

New front end/pre-game lobby scene



GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Weapons Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that disallowed Tuning on the Assault-60 Stock Factory for the FSS Hurricane, FTAC Recon, and Tempus Torrent

Fixed incorrect ammo names on the SPW 40mm HE and KL40-M2 Underbarrel Grenade Launchers

Fixed numerous Blueprints that were unable to be brought into DMZ

Fixed Underbarrel Launcher and Underbarrel Shotgun Attachment compatibility issues

Fixed .50 GS Barrels that were not equipping properly

Fixed P890 Triggers that were not equipping properly

Fixed Attachment descriptions for unlocks on the KV Broadside progression tree

Fixed an incorrect unlock level description on the SP-X 80 progression tree

Fixed an issue with the progression of .50 GS and KV Broadside camo challenges

Fixed an issue where the UI would sometimes incorrectly display 6 out of 5 attachments

Vehicles Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing tires on the Armored Truck from being popped

Fixed the minimap icon of the neutral LTV with a turret not having a turret

Fixed an issue that makes the Player getting stuck in vehicles much less likely

Fixed an issue where roof-exiting on an ATV could push the Player through collision objects

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to exit a vehicle and leave Maps in certain areas

Fixed an issue causing vehicles to sometime become disabled when one of their tires was still on land

Fixed an issue that allowed helicopters to fly through objects after deploying AI

Fixed an issue causing flares on the Heavy Chopper to deploy too high

Fixed an issue causing War Tracks to not clear from Players in the turrets of the Armored Patrol Boat if the driver dies

Killstreaks Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing Crossbow bolts to not damage Recon Drones and Bomb Drones

Fixed an issue causing Explosive Crossbow bolts to not damage the Wheelson

Fixed a handful of issues that prevented Cluster Mines from being damaged correctly by different sources

Fixed a small number of out of bounds issues that could impact piloting a Drone

Field Upgrades Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented Armor from being used while DDoS was active

Equipment Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent Players using the Riot Shield from being killed by Drill Charges

UI/UX Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Players could spam invites to other Players as a form of griefing

Fixed an issue allowing Players to whisper, toggle mute, report or block Players, and add friends from the Leaderboard at the end of a match

Fixed an issue causing misaligned stats in the Scoreboard in Multiplayer

Fixed an issue affecting Double Kill Challenge tracking in the UI

Fixed an issue where the Basilisk, .50 GS and LA-B 330 weapons had incorrectly set weapon camo challenges

Fixed an issue allowing custom Perk Packages to be edited while in-game

PC SETTINGS

Keybind Presets

Keybind Preset allows Players to use a pre-determined set of keybinds very easily if you want to change all your keybinds with a single click. Several presets are available: Default, which is the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 default, Classic which is inspired by Warzone 1 initial keybinds and Simplified, which allows to reduce the amount of keybinds and can be useful for Accessibility. Keybind Preset can be found in KBM, at the top of the Keybinds tab.

Gyro Ratcheting

Gyro Ratcheting is a new setting that allows the player to disable the gyro to reposition the controller by pressing a specific key, without impacting the key's original behavior. Several actions can be used to disable for Gyro and reposition the controller. This setting was requested by the community to improve the Gyro Aiming experience. Gyro Ratcheting can be found in Controller, in the Advanced tab with all the settings dedicated to Gyro.

WARZONE 2.0

MAPS

Map Updates

Ashika Island

A Cargo Ship and several Submarines are now present outside of the Port.

GAMEPLAY

All Maps | All Modes

Tempered Plate Carrier

Upgrades the Player’s Armor Plate Carrier to improve armor plate efficiency.

Details:

Player now equips 2 stronger armor plates, down from 3

Each armor plate counts for 75

Can be found in strongholds and loot

Bomb Drone Balancing

Reduced the damage of the Bomb Drone so it will no longer one-hit-kill or down a fully armored player.

Heavy Chopper

Re-enabled this vehicle in the following modes:

Standard

Duos

Trios

Quads

Added new Heavy Chopper gas cans unique to this vehicle that are required for initial takeoff.

Spawn locations of these gas cans will differ between Battle Royale and DMZ.

Battle Royale:

One of five possible spawn locations will spawn Heavy Gas gas cans each match.

One Heavy Chopper gas can is included as a guaranteed Stronghold mission reward.

Subsequent refuelings can be done via Gas Stations or other Heavy Chopper gas cans

This vehicle is now more vulnerable to explosive damage

Gas Mask

The gas mask has been given a slight buffer when the player delays it from being put on or taken off. This should help catch situations where further delay is desired immediately after it was dropped.

Interrogation

Decreased the time it takes to perform an interrogation to 3 seconds, down from 5

Added a grace period if the downed Player is immediately eliminated after a successful interrogation.

This guarantees that the enemy squad will be pinged at least once, up to three times during the grace period.

Reminder: Keeping the interrogated Player alive will further extend the effect

QUALITY OF LIFE

Mantle Assist Improvements

Improved the system that would allow players to mantle over or through objects such as windows.

Advanced UAV Improvements

Enemy Players and AI Combatants will now appear differently while using an Advanced UAV

Killstreak Banner Positioning

The position of the Killstreak banner that appears on screen has been moved to no longer overlap with the player’s reticle.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that allowed Players to clip inside the Sentry Gun.

Fixed several issues with placing a Sentry Gun on the train.

Fixed issue where Mortar Strikes were not doing enough damage against AI targets, making it hard to kill them.

Recon/Bomb Drones will now die if the player goes into last stand.

Added item persistence to Stim Pistol / Rebreather. Now Stim pistol / Rebreather can be dropped after it has been activated.

Fixed several issues caused by Players having both a Self Revive and Stim Pistol equipped.

Fixed an issue with the Assimilation UI that could cause some squad members’ names or numbers to appear incorrectly.

BATTLE ROYALE

The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to Battle Royale, which includes but is not limited to standard Battle Royale, Resurgence, Mini Royale, Unhinged, and more.

PLAYLIST

Battle Royale

Al Mazrah

Standard

Duos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Refill

Trios

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Refill

Quads

Max Players: 152

Assimilation: Refill

Massive Resurgence NEW

Trios

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Off

Quads

Max Players: 152

Assimilation: Off

Ashika Island

Resurgence

Solos

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

Duos

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

Quads

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

MODES

New Modes

Al Mazrah

Massive Resurgence Launch\

Resurgence makes its Al Mazrah debut! Prepare to take on dozens of other squads in a much larger version of this fan favorite mode.

How does it work?

When eliminated, Players enter a spectating state and must wait for the Resurgence timer to tick down. Squad members can shorten the timer by completing Contracts, looting, and eliminating enemy Players. Respawns are disabled on the fourth circle, so keep an eye on the clock

Hunt & Track Mechanic

At any point during a match, eliminating an enemy Player will display their Squad members for a few seconds on the minimap.

Specific to Solos, eliminating an enemy Player will display their location upon redeployment for 10 seconds.

Score Events

As a reminder, recently added quite a few new ways to shorten the respawn timer for Squad members:

Headshot

Eliminating an enemy Player via Headshot

On The Move

If you move more than 25 meters while your teammate is dead

Hunt

You eliminated a Player while they were tracked by the Hunt mechanic

Hunter Double

You eliminated two Players in a row while they were tracked by the Hunt mechanic

Hunter Spree

You eliminated more than three Players while they were tracked by the Hunt mechanic

Armor Break

You broke all of a Player's active Armor Plates

Audacious Elimination

You got an elimination while a Squad member was down

Fearless Elimination

You got an elimination while being the last living member of your Squad

Loadouts

Players can acquire their Loadouts via two different methods in Resurgence. Towards the end of the first circle there is a Public Event that drops a Loadout crate for your Squad. Loadout Dop Markers are also available for purchase via Buy Stations, using the same price scaling as standard Battle Royale.

Additional Information

Strongholds are disabled

Weapons found via ground loot always have attachments

Blue Resurgence Supply Boxes restock after 90 seconds

World Series of Warzone In-Season

This is a new WSOW ruleset, which is a variation of a standard match of Battle Royale. This includes changes such as:

No turreted vehicles

No Heavy chopper

No assimilation

No Fire sales, Jailbreaks, Restocks or Champion’s Quest

While the public Playlist will be available throughout this weekend for practice, the actual competition — and opportunity for official scoring for WSOW Stage I — will take place on April 28 through April 30 from 10 AM to 2 PM PT each day.

GENERAL

Resurgence Private Matches

Ashika Island Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads) has been enabled in Private Matches.

Private Match Spectating

Spectating has been enabled for all available maps/modes including:

Al Mazrah

Standard Battle Royale

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Mini Royale

Trios

Ashika Island

Resurgence

Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

After Action Report (AAR)

All Players in a squad that complete a match will see the After Action Report.

Birdseye Perk

This Perk has been reenabled.

Adjustments:

Now activates when Player uses a UAV Killstreak

Enemy UAVs no longer trigger Birdseye

UAVs activated by the Player using Birdseye will provide enemy headings

UAV pings activated by the Player using Birdseye are slightly larger

GAMEPLAY

Al Mazrah | Standard Battle Royale

Blacksite New Gulag

This roughly rectangular, asymmetrical map has several interior spaces and long external routes. Those who want to redeploy will have to prove their worth on this new yet familiar ground.

GAMEPLAY

New Gameplay Features

All Maps | All Modes

UAV Towers

First seen in DMZ, UAV Towers can be activated during a match to provide intel on enemy positioning in the form of several circular UAV sweeps from the tower’s fixed location.

Details:

An audible notification is broadcasted when one is activated

The icon for active towers will be visible in red on the Tac Map and overworld

Lasts 20 seconds per activation

Costs $2000 per activation

Able to be activated by another squad even if you have activated them already

Those activated by an opposing squad show detection radius on the map

Al Mazrah | All Modes

Redeploy Drones

Redeploy Drones have been added to Al Mazrah. Utilize these for quick repositioning.

Details:

Can be shot down

Will reposition when in the gas

Will begin leaving the field around the 4th circle

Al Mazrah | Standard Battle Royale

Stronghold “Hold Positions” Operation

Locate and defend a position inside the stronghold from enemies. The stronghold will be attacked by continuous reinforcements until the operation is complete.

Black Sites New Stronghold Objective

An additional black site has been added to Al Mazrah near Rohan Oil, in the Northern sector of the map.

Champion’s Quest

New Weapon Blueprint Reward

Go find out - if you can!

Gas Circle Pacing Improvements

Decreased the time paused between gas circle movements. This will increase overall pacing across a match.

Gameplay Adjustments

All Maps | All Modes

Most Wanted Contract

The Most Wanted Supply Drop now drops on every successful completion

This will no longer deactivate upon Resurgence being disabled in Ashika Island.

In Plunder, it drops money and different power items

Supply drop icon has been updated

Every team can now see the crate's icon on the tac map

Stronghold Rewards

Reduced the number of white Stronghold Supply Boxes that spawn to 1, down from 2

Increased loot found in a white Stronghold Supply Box

Al Mazrah | All Modes

Intel Contract

The number of spawn locations for the upload point has been increased

The upload point will now drop loot upon completion

The upload point occupation time requirement has been increased to 17 seconds, up from 10

The “search for the laptop” phase of this contract has been removed

Buy Stations

The following items will be available at every Buy Station with unlimited stock:

Gas Masks

Portable Radars

New item prices. See below for details:

Armor Plates

Increased to $500, up from $400

Gas Mask

Increased to $2000, up from $1650

Durable Gas Mask

Increased to $3500, up from $2900

C4

Increased to $850, up from $700

Frag Grenade

Increased to $600, up from $500

Smoke Grenade

Increased to $400, up from $250

Snapshot Grenade

Increased to $600, up from $400

Revive Pistol

Increased to $4000, up from $800

Cluster Mine

Increased to $6000, up from $3300

Precision Airstrike

Decreased to $2000, down from $4000

Counter-UAV

Decreased to $2000, down from $4000

Bomb Drone

Decreased to $3500, down from $4000

Armor Box

Increased to $3500, up from $2000

Battle Rage

Increased to $3500, up from $2900

Dead Silence

Decreased to $2500, down from $2900

Portable Radar

Increased to $2500, up from $1400

Suppression Mine

Increased to $3500, up from $2000

Tactical Camera

Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Deployable Cover

Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Trophy System

Decreased to $1500, down from $1650

Recon Drone

Increased to $3000, up from $2000

Firesale UAV

Increased to $5000, up from $4000

Future updates will see a continuous evaluation of prices as we regularly review the live data of Buy Station usage, equipment power and more.

Item placement in the menu has been revised in order to keep relevant selections next to one another.

Changed positioning of the Loadout Drop Marker on the menu to facilitate navigation

Press down once on directional controller when opening the Buy Station menu

Spawn locations have been updated and increased to 42, up from 31

mmo Caches

Additional locations for Ammo Caches have been added across the map

Ashika Island | Resurgence

Rebalanced Rewards

The developers have adjusted the rewards for the following:

Data Heist Public Event

Sea Treasure Machine

Sea Lion Statue side quests

QUALITY OF LIFE

Minimap Ping Anchoring

Coordinates and map elements that have been pinged will now anchor the icon along the borders of the minimap even when they are outside of the visible area on the minimap.

Spawn Protection Timeout

Spawn protection will now expire on players who remain airborne for more than 10 seconds

This is in addition to the current x that remove spawn protection when they are x meters from the ground

Blacksite Key Visibility

Blacksite Key dropped will now be visible on the Tac Map to all squads

Loadout Drop Visuals

Adjusted the visual representation of Loadout Drops to help Players better distinguish between their own and those that belong to other Players.

New color coding:

Squad Loadout Drop = Blue

Contested Loadout Drop = Yellow

Gulag Item HUD

Items that a Player picks up during a Gulag round will be briefly indicated next to the crosshair before fading away.

Object Elevation Arrows

Buy Stations, Contracts, and Loot items now have a small up/down arrow on the tac map and minimap to better indicate elevation.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Quick Fix did not activate after plating in Resurgence modes.

Fixed an issue causing the Intel Contract world icon to persist despite having failed to complete the objective.

Fixed an issue causing Battle Royale victories to not update properly in the Combat Records.

Fixed an issue causing the Play Again buttons to no longer work after assigning a new party leader.

Fixed an issue causing items to disappear when attempting to stow them away in the backpack.

Fixed an issue causing Players using the Birdseye Perk to receive UAV pings when an enemy activated a UAV

DMZ

In Season 02 the developers focused on refreshing and resetting DMZ, but Season 03 is all about new game mechanics.

NEW FOR SEASON 03

New Faction

[ REDACTED ] has arrived with new Faction Missions coming throughout Season 03.

Barter

The developers are are introducing Barter for Players to have another way to gear-up during deployment. Barter can be found at Buy Stations and offers exchange of certain items for useful equipment. Remembering these “Recipes” will be a useful tool for acquiring specific items. Barter is not Player-to-Player.

Workbench

The Workbench has arrived in DMZ and allows players to customize Contraband Weapons during deployment - this includes any equipped weapon that may be insured or looted. Players will be able to add or remove attachments based on their weapon progression. Craft the perfect build or add the right attachment for an advantage in situational combat.

Active Duty Operator Slots

Individual Operators now go on “Active Duty” when used by the Player. Only one Active Duty slot can be equipped at a time, but all Players will start with 3 slots.

Active Duty Operators have their own persistent items: Exfil Streak, Dog Tag Rarity, Backpack Type, Killstreak, Gas Mask and Self Revive.

When failing to exfil, only that individual Operator will have its gear, streak, and Dog Tag rarity reset. All other Operators will not be affected.

Along with Persistent Operators being added into DMZ, the developers are are adding certain Bundles to the Store that have additional Active Duty Operator Slots included.

Private Exfil

Campers got you down? Private exfil will be available at Buy Stations to trigger an exfil chopper to land at an exfil point that is inactive for other Players during that match. It doesn’t mean you won’t be spotted by an enemy squad, but there may be less heat than one of the public points visible on the Tac Map.

As mentioned above the Heavy Chopper will be in DMZ and Battle Royale. Find fuel around the map to utilize this new vehicle. Flying it out of bounds will automatically trigger exfiltration.

New Contract

Supply Run

Similar to Safecracker, Operators will need to locate and loot 3 crates

New Equipment/Items

Rebreather - new Field Upgrade that allows Players to breathe underwater

Skeleton Key - this key can unlock any locked space in place of a specific key

4 New Plate Carriers

Tempered - 2 stronger armor plates vs. 3 plate (same as BR)

Comms - audio alert when an enemy Player or squad is nearby and increased duration of all UAVs and UAV Towers

Medic - faster teammate revives and self-revives

Stealth - will not appear on enemy radars (Ghost Perk)

2 New Backpacks

Secure - items are kept to that Active Duty Soldier if they are eliminated in an Extraction Zone and are not consumed for XP upon successful exfil

Scavenger - maximum item slots at the cost of the third weapon slot

UI/UX

Reworked the Factions tab for better ease of use. Revamped Faction Mission menu layout for better ease of use

Missions are now shown in a vertical list with new mission buttons

Shortened description panel so that selected Missions can be viewed on the right side

Added a new section to the Challenge menu that tracks the Player’s current progress for Weapons Cases and the awards they have, or are trying to achieve



GAMEPLAY

“Out of the Deep” mission is now easier to complete

First step no longer requires killing Operators

Second step can be completed with kills from the surface of water

Reduced range requirements for the M4 Weapons Testing and Lachmann Weapons Testing Missions

Changed “Non-Discriminatory” mission to require killing cartel soldiers instead of Shadow Company soldiers

The details of a Story Mission are now hidden until the Player unlocks the Story Mission by completing 5 of the 6 missions in the tier

The Secure Intel Contract now reveals the closest commander to the Upload Station instead of a random one

Upon failing to exfil from a deployment, a Player’s selected Lethal, Tactical, and Field Upgrade will now default to what was previously selected, rather than having to reselect those slots

Increased overall amount of loot found in world

Toolboxes now spawn more Field Upgrades, gun oil, and blow torches

Military containers, rifle cases, and weapon lockers all spawn more items overall

Spawn rates of Plate Carriers, medical items, gun oil, documents, and food rations have been increased

New potential spawn location for Weapons Case on Al Mazrah



BUG FIXES

Fixed a handful of issues that prevented certain areas from spawning more context-specific loot (Example: Industrial buildings spawning industrial items)

Fixed M4 Weapons Testing not tracking kills for the Tempus Torrent

Fixed Kastov Weapons Testing not tracking kills for the KV Broadside

Fixed an issue where stowing a weapon from an enemy’s Backpack wouldn't count it as an enemy Operator’s weapon

Fixed an issue where using an exploding barrel to kill enemies wouldn't count towards some mission progress

Fixed a number of issues causing some missions to not track progress for taking an item if you Infiled with that item in your inventory

Fixed an issue that caused Revive Pistols to be counted as a weapon for the purposes of missions that require Players to Infil without weapons

Fixed an issue with “The Pound” mission where progress wasn’t given if a weapon was in the Backpack’s weapon slot

Fixed an issue causing some weapon cosmetic customizations to be lost upon exfilling a weapon

Fixed an issue where exfilling with a Gas Mask would sometimes turn it into a Durable Gas Mask

Fixed an issue where the HUD wouldn’t update Armor values when Assimilating to a new team

Fixed an issue where Contract UI wouldn’t properly clear when Assimilating to a new team

