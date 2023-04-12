Warzone 2 Season 3 patch official notes: Tempered plate carriers, weapon balance changes, QOL improvements, and more

The Warzone 2 Season 3 patch official notes are now live, and there is a ton to unpack with the new update that is making its way to the battle royale game.
From weapon balance changes to new modes and mechanics, the new Warzone and Modern Warfare season is going to be a big one and it will be quite exciting to see just how well the new changes play out and what the meta is looking to bring.
Warzone 2 fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the game’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Warzone 2 Season 3 patch official notes
GLOBAL
RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT
- Earlier this month, the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ team revealed new detections and tools in the fight against cheaters, including in Ranked Play.
BATTLE PASS
BlackCell
- BlackCell is a Battle Pass Bundle and Pro Pack combined with even more items. BlackCell is a premium offering that provides incredible value – to be used across both games. For more details, see the BlackCell blog.
Automatic Spend
There is still the option to unlock Battle Pass sectors manually, and players can switch between Automatic and Manual pathing at any time during the season, which is great for those who don’t mind what other rewards they earn after they get their favorites.
EVENTS
Trophy Hunt New Limited-Time Event
- Players and enemy combatants will drop Trophies when eliminated. Trophies can also be found via loot. Trophies must be collected and secured at an Upload Station to add them to your bank.
Multiplayer
- Trophies drop from each unique player killed. Collect Trophies and finish the match to add them to your bank.
Battle Royale
- Operators and AI Combatants drop Trophies when eliminated
- Trophies can also be found by looting.
- Trophies are extracted from the match via the following methods:
- Secured at an Upload Station
- Match victory
DMZ
- Operators and Agents drop trophies when killed. Trophies can also be found in loot. Trophies must be collected and secured at an Upload Station, or extracted to add them to your bank.
Once extracted, these trophies can be exchanged for items shown in the Events tab, including:
- Weapon Blueprints
- Vehicle Skins
- Battle Pass Token Tier Skips
Those who redeem enough items will also unlock some exclusive Operator Skins for their efforts.
PROGRESSION
Progression has been updated for Season 03:
- Prestige 10: Unlocked at Level 500
- Prestige 11: Unlocked at Level 550
- Prestige 12: Unlocked at Level 600
- Prestige 13: Unlocked at Level 650
CHALLENGES
New Weapon Unlock Challenges for Season 02 Battle Pass weapons:
- ISO Hemlock - Get 20 Longshot kills with Assault Rifles
- KV Broadside - Get 10 one-shot kills with Shotguns
- Dual Kodachis - Get 20 kills with Melee weapons
New Camo and Mastery Challenges for the Cronen Squall and FJX Imperium
New set of Prestige Stickerbook Challenges
WEAPONS
New Weapons
FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle
- Engineered destruction at its finest, this anti-personnel, bolt-action Sniper Rifle intervenes in tense situations with hard-hitting .408 rounds.
Cronen Squall Battle Rifle
- A bullpup, semi-automatic rifle chambered in 6.8 Wrath and designed for distance shooting and exceptional damage output.
WEAPON BALANCING
Assault Rifles
ISO Hemlock
- All Damage Ranges reduced
- Lower Torso Damage reduced
M13B
- Headshot Damage slightly reduced
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced
STB 556
- Headshot Damage increased
- Leg Damage increased
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Mid-range Damage reduced
TAQ-56
- Headshot Damage Increased
Battle Rifles
FTAC Recon
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
Lachmann 762
- Movement Speed increased
SO-14
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
TAQ-V
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased
Handguns
Basilisk
- Minimum Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
Light Machine Guns
RAAL MG
- Headshot Damage reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased
RPK
- Close-mid Damage slightly reduced
Marksman Rifles
Tempus Torrent
- All Damage Ranges reduced slightly
- Close-mid Damage reduced slightly
- Headshot Damage reduced
Submachine Guns
- Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased
BAS-P
- ADS Move Speed increased
- All Damage Ranges increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
Lachmann Sub
- Headshot Damage decreased
- Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased
- Burst-Fire time between shots decreased
- Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased
MX9
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
Vaznev-9K
- Headshot Damage decreased
VEL 46
- Headshot Damage decreased
ATTACHMENTS
Ammunition
Basilisk
- .500 Snakeshot
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Explosive
- Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree
ISO Hemlock
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
- Headshot Damage increased
- Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased
- Initial Recoil increased slightly
- Long-range Damage decreased
- Mid-range Damage increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Recoil violence increased
Barrel, Stock, and Magazine Attachment stats are affected according to how ‘Large’, ‘Small’, ‘Heavy’, ‘Light’, ‘Long’, or ‘Short’ they are relative to other Attachments. In essence, the below changes increase the upsides of most Attachments stats while decreasing their downsides—resulting in an overall increase to Attachment power level.
Barrel
Heavy Barrels
- ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced
Light Barrels
- Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced
Short Barrels
- ADS Speed benefit increased
- Damage Range penalty reduced
- Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing
- Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing
Bipod
- ADS Speed penalty reduce
Laser
- Laser brightness increased
Magazine
Large Magazines
- Light Machine Guns (Global)
- Handling and Movement penalties reduced
Kastov 545
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
Kastov 762
- 40 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
Lachmann Sub
- 50 Round Drum
- Handling penalty reduced
M13B
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
M16
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
Vaznev-9K
- 45 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
VEL 46
- 50 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine
- Handling penalty reduced
Small Magazines
- Movement Speed increased
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
Fennec 45
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Damage Ranges reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Time between bursts reduced
STB 556
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distances increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Time between shots increased
Rear Grip
Basilisk
Akimbo Basilisk
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Stock
Heavy Stocks
- ADS Move Speed penalty reduced
- Aiming Stability benefit increased
- Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased
GENERAL
Blueprints
- Pro-Tuning is no longer removed from all Attachments when altering a Pro-Tuned Blueprint
Bomb Squad
- Explosive Damage mitigation now also applies to Armor | Warzone 2.0 Only
Damage Feedback
- Visual feedback adjusted to increase visibility when taking damage
Death Effects
- Death Effects are now visible when killing AI
Dive
- Diving fire delay reduced
Slide
- Sliding speed slightly increased
FIELD UPGRADES
Adjustments
- Added Thermal Vision to the Tactical Camera for Night Map Modes
EQUIPMENT
Gas Grenades should no longer detonate enemy explosives
Claymore | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Armor damage reduced
Flash Grenade
- Flash effect duration reduced
Frag Grenade | Warzone 2.0 Only
- One hit kill radius against fully armored Players reduced
Proximity Mine | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Armor damage reduced
- Armor damage reduced against crouched or prone Players
Semtex
- Now kills downed Players when stuck
KILLSTREAKS
- Players watching a Killcam after getting killed by a Cruise Missile will no longer be looking downwards when they respawn
- Reduced the range of screen shakes for Precision Airstrike explosions
- Juggernaut should now be able to see the tablet screen when planting or defusing a bomb
Bomb Drone | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Can no longer down fully armored Players
Cluster Mine | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Armor damage reduced
VEHICLES
- Vehicle windows can now be destroyed by melee attacks
- Vehicle tires can now be popped with knives
AUDIO
- Added a new cinematic music slider to the front end, which will allow Players to control UI music, game intros/outros, and cinematic sequences separately from music that happens during gameplay
- Various refinements to footstep and occlusion mixes
SOCIAL
Groups Request Manager
- Quality of life improvements for requests to join groups in the Social menu.
Recruit a Friend
- Know someone who has yet to experience Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? You and your friends can get rewarded through the new Recruit a Friend program.
- Recruits and recruiters can then earn rewards for completing challenges together
- NOTE: This Program is not available in Austria, Argentina, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, and the Philippines.
UI/UX
- Player names now appear in the squad lists of a Private Battle Royale Match
- Added the ability to preview tracers and death effects that come with weapon Blueprints
- New front end/pre-game lobby scene
GLOBAL BUG FIXES
Weapons Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that disallowed Tuning on the Assault-60 Stock Factory for the FSS Hurricane, FTAC Recon, and Tempus Torrent
- Fixed incorrect ammo names on the SPW 40mm HE and KL40-M2 Underbarrel Grenade Launchers
- Fixed numerous Blueprints that were unable to be brought into DMZ
- Fixed Underbarrel Launcher and Underbarrel Shotgun Attachment compatibility issues
- Fixed .50 GS Barrels that were not equipping properly
- Fixed P890 Triggers that were not equipping properly
- Fixed Attachment descriptions for unlocks on the KV Broadside progression tree
- Fixed an incorrect unlock level description on the SP-X 80 progression tree
- Fixed an issue with the progression of .50 GS and KV Broadside camo challenges
- Fixed an issue where the UI would sometimes incorrectly display 6 out of 5 attachments
Vehicles Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing tires on the Armored Truck from being popped
- Fixed the minimap icon of the neutral LTV with a turret not having a turret
- Fixed an issue that makes the Player getting stuck in vehicles much less likely
- Fixed an issue where roof-exiting on an ATV could push the Player through collision objects
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to exit a vehicle and leave Maps in certain areas
- Fixed an issue causing vehicles to sometime become disabled when one of their tires was still on land
- Fixed an issue that allowed helicopters to fly through objects after deploying AI
- Fixed an issue causing flares on the Heavy Chopper to deploy too high
- Fixed an issue causing War Tracks to not clear from Players in the turrets of the Armored Patrol Boat if the driver dies
Killstreaks Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing Crossbow bolts to not damage Recon Drones and Bomb Drones
- Fixed an issue causing Explosive Crossbow bolts to not damage the Wheelson
- Fixed a handful of issues that prevented Cluster Mines from being damaged correctly by different sources
- Fixed a small number of out of bounds issues that could impact piloting a Drone
Field Upgrades Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented Armor from being used while DDoS was active
Equipment Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes prevent Players using the Riot Shield from being killed by Drill Charges
UI/UX Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Players could spam invites to other Players as a form of griefing
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to whisper, toggle mute, report or block Players, and add friends from the Leaderboard at the end of a match
- Fixed an issue causing misaligned stats in the Scoreboard in Multiplayer
- Fixed an issue affecting Double Kill Challenge tracking in the UI
- Fixed an issue where the Basilisk, .50 GS and LA-B 330 weapons had incorrectly set weapon camo challenges
- Fixed an issue allowing custom Perk Packages to be edited while in-game
PC SETTINGS
Keybind Presets
- Keybind Preset allows Players to use a pre-determined set of keybinds very easily if you want to change all your keybinds with a single click. Several presets are available: Default, which is the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 default, Classic which is inspired by Warzone 1 initial keybinds and Simplified, which allows to reduce the amount of keybinds and can be useful for Accessibility. Keybind Preset can be found in KBM, at the top of the Keybinds tab.
Gyro Ratcheting
- Gyro Ratcheting is a new setting that allows the player to disable the gyro to reposition the controller by pressing a specific key, without impacting the key's original behavior. Several actions can be used to disable for Gyro and reposition the controller. This setting was requested by the community to improve the Gyro Aiming experience. Gyro Ratcheting can be found in Controller, in the Advanced tab with all the settings dedicated to Gyro.
WARZONE 2.0
MAPS
Map Updates
Ashika Island
- A Cargo Ship and several Submarines are now present outside of the Port.
GAMEPLAY
All Maps | All Modes
Tempered Plate Carrier
Upgrades the Player’s Armor Plate Carrier to improve armor plate efficiency.
- Details:
- Player now equips 2 stronger armor plates, down from 3
- Each armor plate counts for 75
- Can be found in strongholds and loot
Bomb Drone Balancing
- Reduced the damage of the Bomb Drone so it will no longer one-hit-kill or down a fully armored player.
Heavy Chopper
Re-enabled this vehicle in the following modes:
- Standard
- Duos
- Trios
- Quads
Added new Heavy Chopper gas cans unique to this vehicle that are required for initial takeoff.
- Spawn locations of these gas cans will differ between Battle Royale and DMZ.
- Battle Royale:
- One of five possible spawn locations will spawn Heavy Gas gas cans each match.
- One Heavy Chopper gas can is included as a guaranteed Stronghold mission reward.
Subsequent refuelings can be done via Gas Stations or other Heavy Chopper gas cans
This vehicle is now more vulnerable to explosive damage
Gas Mask
- The gas mask has been given a slight buffer when the player delays it from being put on or taken off. This should help catch situations where further delay is desired immediately after it was dropped.
Interrogation
- Decreased the time it takes to perform an interrogation to 3 seconds, down from 5
- Added a grace period if the downed Player is immediately eliminated after a successful interrogation.
- This guarantees that the enemy squad will be pinged at least once, up to three times during the grace period.
- Reminder: Keeping the interrogated Player alive will further extend the effect
QUALITY OF LIFE
Mantle Assist Improvements
- Improved the system that would allow players to mantle over or through objects such as windows.
Advanced UAV Improvements
- Enemy Players and AI Combatants will now appear differently while using an Advanced UAV
Killstreak Banner Positioning
- The position of the Killstreak banner that appears on screen has been moved to no longer overlap with the player’s reticle.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to clip inside the Sentry Gun.
- Fixed several issues with placing a Sentry Gun on the train.
- Fixed issue where Mortar Strikes were not doing enough damage against AI targets, making it hard to kill them.
- Recon/Bomb Drones will now die if the player goes into last stand.
- Added item persistence to Stim Pistol / Rebreather. Now Stim pistol / Rebreather can be dropped after it has been activated.
- Fixed several issues caused by Players having both a Self Revive and Stim Pistol equipped.
- Fixed an issue with the Assimilation UI that could cause some squad members’ names or numbers to appear incorrectly.
BATTLE ROYALE
The patch notes detailed in the section below are exclusive to Battle Royale, which includes but is not limited to standard Battle Royale, Resurgence, Mini Royale, Unhinged, and more.
PLAYLIST
Battle Royale
Al Mazrah
Standard
Duos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
Quads
- Max Players: 152
- Assimilation: Refill
Massive Resurgence NEW
Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Off
Quads
- Max Players: 152
- Assimilation: Off
Ashika Island
Resurgence
Solos
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
Duos
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
Quads
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
MODES
New Modes
Al Mazrah
Massive Resurgence Launch\
Resurgence makes its Al Mazrah debut! Prepare to take on dozens of other squads in a much larger version of this fan favorite mode.
How does it work?
- When eliminated, Players enter a spectating state and must wait for the Resurgence timer to tick down. Squad members can shorten the timer by completing Contracts, looting, and eliminating enemy Players. Respawns are disabled on the fourth circle, so keep an eye on the clock
Hunt & Track Mechanic
- At any point during a match, eliminating an enemy Player will display their Squad members for a few seconds on the minimap.
- Specific to Solos, eliminating an enemy Player will display their location upon redeployment for 10 seconds.
Score Events
- As a reminder, recently added quite a few new ways to shorten the respawn timer for Squad members:
Headshot
- Eliminating an enemy Player via Headshot
On The Move
- If you move more than 25 meters while your teammate is dead
Hunt
- You eliminated a Player while they were tracked by the Hunt mechanic
Hunter Double
- You eliminated two Players in a row while they were tracked by the Hunt mechanic
Hunter Spree
- You eliminated more than three Players while they were tracked by the Hunt mechanic
Armor Break
- You broke all of a Player's active Armor Plates
Audacious Elimination
- You got an elimination while a Squad member was down
Fearless Elimination
- You got an elimination while being the last living member of your Squad
Loadouts
- Players can acquire their Loadouts via two different methods in Resurgence. Towards the end of the first circle there is a Public Event that drops a Loadout crate for your Squad. Loadout Dop Markers are also available for purchase via Buy Stations, using the same price scaling as standard Battle Royale.
Additional Information
- Strongholds are disabled
- Weapons found via ground loot always have attachments
- Blue Resurgence Supply Boxes restock after 90 seconds
World Series of Warzone In-Season
This is a new WSOW ruleset, which is a variation of a standard match of Battle Royale. This includes changes such as:
- No turreted vehicles
- No Heavy chopper
- No assimilation
- No Fire sales, Jailbreaks, Restocks or Champion’s Quest
While the public Playlist will be available throughout this weekend for practice, the actual competition — and opportunity for official scoring for WSOW Stage I — will take place on April 28 through April 30 from 10 AM to 2 PM PT each day.
GENERAL
Resurgence Private Matches
- Ashika Island Resurgence (Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads) has been enabled in Private Matches.
Private Match Spectating
- Spectating has been enabled for all available maps/modes including:
Al Mazrah
Standard Battle Royale
- Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads
Mini Royale
- Trios
Ashika Island
Resurgence
- Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads
After Action Report (AAR)
- All Players in a squad that complete a match will see the After Action Report.
Birdseye Perk
- This Perk has been reenabled.
Adjustments:
- Now activates when Player uses a UAV Killstreak
- Enemy UAVs no longer trigger Birdseye
- UAVs activated by the Player using Birdseye will provide enemy headings
- UAV pings activated by the Player using Birdseye are slightly larger
GAMEPLAY
Al Mazrah | Standard Battle Royale
Blacksite New Gulag
- This roughly rectangular, asymmetrical map has several interior spaces and long external routes. Those who want to redeploy will have to prove their worth on this new yet familiar ground.
GAMEPLAY
New Gameplay Features
All Maps | All Modes
UAV Towers
- First seen in DMZ, UAV Towers can be activated during a match to provide intel on enemy positioning in the form of several circular UAV sweeps from the tower’s fixed location.
Details:
- An audible notification is broadcasted when one is activated
- The icon for active towers will be visible in red on the Tac Map and overworld
- Lasts 20 seconds per activation
- Costs $2000 per activation
- Able to be activated by another squad even if you have activated them already
- Those activated by an opposing squad show detection radius on the map
Al Mazrah | All Modes
Redeploy Drones
- Redeploy Drones have been added to Al Mazrah. Utilize these for quick repositioning.
Details:
- Can be shot down
- Will reposition when in the gas
- Will begin leaving the field around the 4th circle
Al Mazrah | Standard Battle Royale
Stronghold “Hold Positions” Operation
- Locate and defend a position inside the stronghold from enemies. The stronghold will be attacked by continuous reinforcements until the operation is complete.
Black Sites New Stronghold Objective
- An additional black site has been added to Al Mazrah near Rohan Oil, in the Northern sector of the map.
Champion’s Quest
New Weapon Blueprint Reward
- Go find out - if you can!
Gas Circle Pacing Improvements
- Decreased the time paused between gas circle movements. This will increase overall pacing across a match.
Gameplay Adjustments
All Maps | All Modes
Most Wanted Contract
- The Most Wanted Supply Drop now drops on every successful completion
- This will no longer deactivate upon Resurgence being disabled in Ashika Island.
- In Plunder, it drops money and different power items
- Supply drop icon has been updated
- Every team can now see the crate's icon on the tac map
Stronghold Rewards
- Reduced the number of white Stronghold Supply Boxes that spawn to 1, down from 2
- Increased loot found in a white Stronghold Supply Box
Al Mazrah | All Modes
Intel Contract
- The number of spawn locations for the upload point has been increased
- The upload point will now drop loot upon completion
- The upload point occupation time requirement has been increased to 17 seconds, up from 10
- The “search for the laptop” phase of this contract has been removed
Buy Stations
The following items will be available at every Buy Station with unlimited stock:
- Gas Masks
- Portable Radars
New item prices. See below for details:
Armor Plates
- Increased to $500, up from $400
Gas Mask
- Increased to $2000, up from $1650
Durable Gas Mask
- Increased to $3500, up from $2900
C4
- Increased to $850, up from $700
Frag Grenade
- Increased to $600, up from $500
Smoke Grenade
- Increased to $400, up from $250
Snapshot Grenade
- Increased to $600, up from $400
Revive Pistol
- Increased to $4000, up from $800
Cluster Mine
- Increased to $6000, up from $3300
Precision Airstrike
- Decreased to $2000, down from $4000
Counter-UAV
- Decreased to $2000, down from $4000
Bomb Drone
- Decreased to $3500, down from $4000
Armor Box
- Increased to $3500, up from $2000
Battle Rage
- Increased to $3500, up from $2900
Dead Silence
- Decreased to $2500, down from $2900
Portable Radar
- Increased to $2500, up from $1400
Suppression Mine
- Increased to $3500, up from $2000
Tactical Camera
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
Deployable Cover
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
Trophy System
- Decreased to $1500, down from $1650
Recon Drone
- Increased to $3000, up from $2000
Firesale UAV
- Increased to $5000, up from $4000
Future updates will see a continuous evaluation of prices as we regularly review the live data of Buy Station usage, equipment power and more.
- Item placement in the menu has been revised in order to keep relevant selections next to one another.
- Changed positioning of the Loadout Drop Marker on the menu to facilitate navigation
- Press down once on directional controller when opening the Buy Station menu
- Spawn locations have been updated and increased to 42, up from 31
mmo Caches
- Additional locations for Ammo Caches have been added across the map
Ashika Island | Resurgence
Rebalanced Rewards
The developers have adjusted the rewards for the following:
- Data Heist Public Event
- Sea Treasure Machine
- Sea Lion Statue side quests
QUALITY OF LIFE
Minimap Ping Anchoring
- Coordinates and map elements that have been pinged will now anchor the icon along the borders of the minimap even when they are outside of the visible area on the minimap.
Spawn Protection Timeout
- Spawn protection will now expire on players who remain airborne for more than 10 seconds
- This is in addition to the current x that remove spawn protection when they are x meters from the ground
Blacksite Key Visibility
- Blacksite Key dropped will now be visible on the Tac Map to all squads
Loadout Drop Visuals
- Adjusted the visual representation of Loadout Drops to help Players better distinguish between their own and those that belong to other Players.
New color coding:
- Squad Loadout Drop = Blue
- Contested Loadout Drop = Yellow
Gulag Item HUD
- Items that a Player picks up during a Gulag round will be briefly indicated next to the crosshair before fading away.
Object Elevation Arrows
- Buy Stations, Contracts, and Loot items now have a small up/down arrow on the tac map and minimap to better indicate elevation.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Quick Fix did not activate after plating in Resurgence modes.
- Fixed an issue causing the Intel Contract world icon to persist despite having failed to complete the objective.
- Fixed an issue causing Battle Royale victories to not update properly in the Combat Records.
- Fixed an issue causing the Play Again buttons to no longer work after assigning a new party leader.
- Fixed an issue causing items to disappear when attempting to stow them away in the backpack.
- Fixed an issue causing Players using the Birdseye Perk to receive UAV pings when an enemy activated a UAV
DMZ
In Season 02 the developers focused on refreshing and resetting DMZ, but Season 03 is all about new game mechanics.
NEW FOR SEASON 03
New Faction
- [ REDACTED ] has arrived with new Faction Missions coming throughout Season 03.
Barter
- The developers are are introducing Barter for Players to have another way to gear-up during deployment. Barter can be found at Buy Stations and offers exchange of certain items for useful equipment. Remembering these “Recipes” will be a useful tool for acquiring specific items. Barter is not Player-to-Player.
Workbench
- The Workbench has arrived in DMZ and allows players to customize Contraband Weapons during deployment - this includes any equipped weapon that may be insured or looted. Players will be able to add or remove attachments based on their weapon progression. Craft the perfect build or add the right attachment for an advantage in situational combat.
Active Duty Operator Slots
Individual Operators now go on “Active Duty” when used by the Player. Only one Active Duty slot can be equipped at a time, but all Players will start with 3 slots.
- Active Duty Operators have their own persistent items: Exfil Streak, Dog Tag Rarity, Backpack Type, Killstreak, Gas Mask and Self Revive.
- When failing to exfil, only that individual Operator will have its gear, streak, and Dog Tag rarity reset. All other Operators will not be affected.
Along with Persistent Operators being added into DMZ, the developers are are adding certain Bundles to the Store that have additional Active Duty Operator Slots included.
Private Exfil
- Campers got you down? Private exfil will be available at Buy Stations to trigger an exfil chopper to land at an exfil point that is inactive for other Players during that match. It doesn’t mean you won’t be spotted by an enemy squad, but there may be less heat than one of the public points visible on the Tac Map.
- As mentioned above the Heavy Chopper will be in DMZ and Battle Royale. Find fuel around the map to utilize this new vehicle. Flying it out of bounds will automatically trigger exfiltration.
New Contract
Supply Run
- Similar to Safecracker, Operators will need to locate and loot 3 crates
New Equipment/Items
- Rebreather - new Field Upgrade that allows Players to breathe underwater
- Skeleton Key - this key can unlock any locked space in place of a specific key
4 New Plate Carriers
- Tempered - 2 stronger armor plates vs. 3 plate (same as BR)
- Comms - audio alert when an enemy Player or squad is nearby and increased duration of all UAVs and UAV Towers
- Medic - faster teammate revives and self-revives
- Stealth - will not appear on enemy radars (Ghost Perk)
2 New Backpacks
- Secure - items are kept to that Active Duty Soldier if they are eliminated in an Extraction Zone and are not consumed for XP upon successful exfil
- Scavenger - maximum item slots at the cost of the third weapon slot
UI/UX
- Reworked the Factions tab for better ease of use. Revamped Faction Mission menu layout for better ease of use
- Missions are now shown in a vertical list with new mission buttons
- Shortened description panel so that selected Missions can be viewed on the right side
- Added a new section to the Challenge menu that tracks the Player’s current progress for Weapons Cases and the awards they have, or are trying to achieve
GAMEPLAY
- “Out of the Deep” mission is now easier to complete
- First step no longer requires killing Operators
- Second step can be completed with kills from the surface of water
- Reduced range requirements for the M4 Weapons Testing and Lachmann Weapons Testing Missions
- Changed “Non-Discriminatory” mission to require killing cartel soldiers instead of Shadow Company soldiers
- The details of a Story Mission are now hidden until the Player unlocks the Story Mission by completing 5 of the 6 missions in the tier
- The Secure Intel Contract now reveals the closest commander to the Upload Station instead of a random one
- Upon failing to exfil from a deployment, a Player’s selected Lethal, Tactical, and Field Upgrade will now default to what was previously selected, rather than having to reselect those slots
- Increased overall amount of loot found in world
- Toolboxes now spawn more Field Upgrades, gun oil, and blow torches
- Military containers, rifle cases, and weapon lockers all spawn more items overall
- Spawn rates of Plate Carriers, medical items, gun oil, documents, and food rations have been increased
- New potential spawn location for Weapons Case on Al Mazrah
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a handful of issues that prevented certain areas from spawning more context-specific loot (Example: Industrial buildings spawning industrial items)
- Fixed M4 Weapons Testing not tracking kills for the Tempus Torrent
- Fixed Kastov Weapons Testing not tracking kills for the KV Broadside
- Fixed an issue where stowing a weapon from an enemy’s Backpack wouldn't count it as an enemy Operator’s weapon
- Fixed an issue where using an exploding barrel to kill enemies wouldn't count towards some mission progress
- Fixed a number of issues causing some missions to not track progress for taking an item if you Infiled with that item in your inventory
- Fixed an issue that caused Revive Pistols to be counted as a weapon for the purposes of missions that require Players to Infil without weapons
- Fixed an issue with “The Pound” mission where progress wasn’t given if a weapon was in the Backpack’s weapon slot
- Fixed an issue causing some weapon cosmetic customizations to be lost upon exfilling a weapon
- Fixed an issue where exfilling with a Gas Mask would sometimes turn it into a Durable Gas Mask
- Fixed an issue where the HUD wouldn’t update Armor values when Assimilating to a new team
- Fixed an issue where Contract UI wouldn’t properly clear when Assimilating to a new team