Warzone 2's DMZ experiences unusual AI behaviors, fans speculate the rise of Sentients

The DMZ AIs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are growing more aggressive, which has irritated the community. The AI problem is not new, as the title has had various flaws in the past, and the developers are continually working to resolve them. However, the AIs get more powerful each season, and fans termed this the rise of Sentients.

Players are getting agitated after being knocked out by bots in the DMZ. This has turned into a serious problem as players are criticizing the devs. If it continues, the audience will soon dwindle as the frustration of getting eliminated by AIs is the worst feeling.

AIs in Warzone 2's DMZ mode are having god-tier aim

AIs are becoming fierce in Warzone 2, and their combatant behavior is very unusual, with increased damage at range and massive numbers of reinforcements spawning in. The community is not amused and has expressed their displeasure on Reddit.

A user named "u/pudge1987" shared an image of the Trello board problem from Call of Duty's official Trello group, where they reported the AI's strange combatant behavior.

It didn't take long for others to express their displeasure in the comment area. According to one user, it worsens every time the developers try to solve the AI problem.

Many responded to the comment, with one of them sharing his experience, claiming that if you eliminate one, the other AI's' aims mysteriously increase, and you will be decimated in seconds if you are not in cover. Another user named "jacknoyan" responded to the comment by saying that bots are able to do the impossible that even real players can't do.

One claimed that the AIs shot him down from 100+ m without missing a shot with an AK74u that too with no attachments.

Other users criticized the devs for not taking the issue seriously, as the problem was added to the Trello board on February 16 but is still not addressed properly.

Another stated that he died three times in a single day because a large number of bots would literally spawn behind him.

According to one user, the AI problem was not even handled correctly from Warzone 2's beginning, and you cannot even go for 100 meters without receiving gunfire from all directions. Moreover, the bots have infinite range and never run out of ammo.

The overall community reaction indicates that AIs are degrading the game experience, and fans are upset with the creators for failing to handle the issue effectively. The Warzone 2 following has dwindled, but the Season 3 update brought forth some big upgrades that the community had long desired.

To keep the fans, the developers must resolve the issue quickly.

