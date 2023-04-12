Warzone 2 Season 3 QOL changes: Spawn protection update, loadout drop update, and a lot more

Warzone 2 Season 3 has now received its official patch notes, and the forthcoming season will be massive with various adjustments and content additions. The update can alter the current meta from new modes and gameplay changes to various weapon adjustments.

Along with the various content additions, the game will undergo adjustments to increase overall realism and further balance the gameplay, allowing gamers a more enjoyable gaming experience. Quality-of-life tweaks are vital for popular titles like Warzone 2 since they smooth up the game without changing the gameplay. The following article will mention all the QOL changes that Warzone 2 Season 3 will receive.

All Quality-of-life changes that are going to be implemented in Warzone 2 Season 3

QOL changes are essential for an online game as they fully allow users to appreciate the essence and experience a superior gaming experience. These small changes in certain UIs and mechanisms significantly impact the community and, in turn, increase the game's reputation.

The developers continuously monitor the minute detail changes that can offer smoother gameplay. Season 3 of Warzone 2 will receive some impressive QoL changes, as mentioned below.

Mantle Assist Improvements

The mechanism that allows players to mantle over or through things like Windows has improved.

Advanced UAV Improvement

When employing an Advanced UAV, enemy players, and AI combatants will appear differently.

Killstreak Banner Positioning

The placement of the Killstreak banner on the screen has been adjusted so that it no longer overlaps with the player's reticle.

Minimap Ping Anchoring

Coordinates and map components that have been pinged will now anchor the icon along the edges of the minimap, even if they are outside the minimap's viewable region.

Spawn Protection Timeout

Players who remain airborne for longer than 10 seconds will lose their spawn protection.

This is in addition to the present x that removes spawn protection when they are x meters from the ground.

The devs will assess Spawn Protection's efficacy and, if required, make modifications on a per-mode basis.

Blacksite Key Visibility

The Tac map of the squads will now show the dropped Blacksite Key

Loadout Drop Visuals

The visual depiction of Loadout Drops has been changed to enable players to identify between themselves and those belonging to other players.

Color coding has been updated: Squad Loadout Drop = Blue, Contested Loadout Drop = Yellow.

Gulag Item HUD

Items picked up by a Player during a Gulag round will be indicated momentarily near the crosshair before fading away.

Object Elevation Arrows

To better show elevation, Buy Stations, Contracts, and Loot items now have a little up/down arrow on the tac map and minimap.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 will go live on April 12, 2023, on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

