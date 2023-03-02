Warzone 2 developers nerf AIs on both the maps for DMZ

In Warzone 2's DMZ mode, AIs are more powerful and precise than most average players. They're like a lighter variation of John Wick. Players become irritated while struggling to manage AI. After frequent feedback, the developers solved the problem of invincible AIs.

The DMZ mode has undergone several changes in Warzone 2's second season. The introduction of the new Resurgence map provided players with the opportunity to discover new places and their enthralling secrets. Players can engage with a ton of new playable content introduced with the new Path of the Ronin Challenge and a public event called Data Heist.

Nerfing AIs in Warzone 2 Season 2's DMZ was imminent

Players are constantly getting ousted by AIs and growing frustrated over it. Bots are increasingly sophisticated and present in large numbers. The AI's ranged damage is significant, and including juggernauts exacerbates the problem.

The developers received tons of complaints from the fans and deployed a remedial patch on March 1. Infinity Ward announced the patch on Twitter, confirming the nerfing of the AIs in the DMZ mode. They have introduced moderate changes to the AI damage across Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Infinity Ward clarified their statement the day after the release of the patch and further explained the adjustments. AI lethality has been lowered, which means that the difficulty and precision of their aim will be slightly reduced across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

Ideally, the latest nerf should be enough to balance the AIs without ruining players' gameplay experiences. While most appreciated the changes, some remained skeptical about AIs, predicting they would still be overpowered.

Final thoughts about the nerf

This was a much-needed change in the game, as the AIs were incredibly overpowered. Developers have deployed what should be a reasonable fix, but it remains to be seen how it impacts gameplay. The magnitude of the problem is big enough to drive away players and create a negative portrayal of the title.

Some parts of the community remain skeptical about the scope of the changes. The developers will likely monitor the response to the patch, and players should expect more patches if the issue is not fixed.

DMZ mode

DMZ in Warzone 2 is a unique mode introduced in the franchise. It is an open-world, narrative-driven extraction mode on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Teams can accomplish pre-determined tasks and additional side quests while battling opposing players or AI bots. Players must acquire items and survive the battlefield by moving to exfiltration.

