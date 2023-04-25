All mask locations on Ashika Island in Warzone 2 Season 3

Ashika Island in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is full of surprises, including fantastic Easter eggs. As part of the Season 2 update, the map was launched with various hidden mysteries from the start, such as feeding the seals and accessing the PowerPlant door. In Season 3, players can find mysterious items, and upon completion of the Easter egg, they can earn a special reward.

Ashika Island contains multiple POIs where players can test out different strategies and weapon loadouts. The map quickly gained popularity, and the makers included interesting features to keep players engaged. While one may find it tough to acquire the current mystery object on Ashika Island, the following article will provide players with the locations of the items.

What are Ashika Island's mysterious items in Warzone 2 Season 3?

As part of the new Easter Egg, the developers have placed three Japanese masks across Warzone 2's Ashika Island. Players who gather them all and place them on the display stand at Tsuki Castle will receive a free loadout. However, once all three masks have been set, you must beat a few AI adversaries to obtain the loadout drop marker.

The prize is not very enticing, but the process of locating the mask will fascinate players. Nonetheless, the masks are not simple to locate, and in addition to facing adversaries, players can also look for the Easter egg to make the battle more exciting.

Types of masks that players need to find:

Kitsune Fox mask

Stone mask

Red mask

Location of all mysterious masks on Warzone 2's Ashika Island

The placement of the masks changes with each battle, but one thing remains constant: each one spawns in a specific POI in Warzone 2's Ashika Island and has five distinct spawning locations. As a result, players only need to visit five separate spots to obtain one mask at a time.

Locations of the masks (Image via YouTube/ CovertMF)

All the locations of the mysterious masks are mentioned below:

1) Kitsune Fox mask

The Kitsune Fox mask can be discovered on the castle grounds and in one of three places:

Close to the cherry blossom tree

On top of a container inside a building east of Tsuki Castle.

In front of the wishing well.

2) Stone mask

The H-shaped structure to the northeast of Tsuki Castle is where you can find the stone mask, although it may spawn in one of five different spots.

It may spawn inside the little building next to the H-shaped structure, lying on a chair.

On the bulldozer that can be seen next to the building

May spawn atop a barrel that can be found in the northwest of the H-shaped building

Check the lockers present inside the building

Within the southeast chamber of the H-shaped structure, on a box.

3) Red mask

The Red mask can be found inside Tsuki Castle.

Check the desk present on the top floor of the main building

Check the second floor next to the desk.

On the second floor, check the red crate that can be found behind the northeast door.

Check the central room present on the ground floor.

Check inside the armory.

Above are all the locations of the mysterious items on Warzone 2's Ashika Island. Players can find all three in a single attempt with a little luck.

